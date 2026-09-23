Beloved Avalanche Legend Lands Multi-Year ESPN Extension

Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson is staying in the NHL spotlight after ESPN signed the beloved Stanley Cup champion to a multi-year contract extension.
A year after making the jump from the NHL blue line to the broadcast booth, Erik Johnson has extended his stay in television.
ESPN has signed the former Colorado Avalanche defenseman to a multi-year contract extension, keeping one of the franchise's most beloved players around the game he spent 18 seasons playing.
"Back on your screens for more!" Johnson exclaimed Tuesday morning on Instagram. "I am excited to announce I have signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to continue to work as an NHL analyst for games and in studio."
Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood was among the first to congratulate Johnson, adding a playful jab in the comments: “Congrats! Hopefully you don't have to read the teleprompter.”
The first overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Johnson spent 14 of his 17 seasons with Colorado across two separate stints. He arrived in Denver in February 2011 after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues and quickly became a fixture on the Avalanche blue line.
Johnson appeared in 731 games for Colorado, the second-most among defensemen in franchise history behind only Adam Foote. He finished his time with the Avalanche with 69 goals, 179 assists and 248 points.
After years of playoff heartbreak, injuries and difficult seasons, Johnson finally reached the top of the hockey world in 2022. He played all 20 postseason games that year, helping Colorado defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to win its first Stanley Cup since 2001 and the third championship in franchise history.
Johnson left Colorado following the 2022-23 season, signing with the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2023-24 campaign. The Avalanche brought him back at the 2025 trade deadline, giving him one final opportunity to wear the Burgundy and Blue.
He played his final NHL game on April 21, 2025, against the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Johnson finished his career with 1,023 regular-season games across four NHL teams, recording 95 goals and 253 assists for 348 points. He added five goals and eight assists in 57 playoff games.
In Colorado, Johnson left his mark in some of the less glamorous areas of the game, finishing as the franchise leader in blocked shots among defensemen with 1,373. His 1,288 hits also ranked first among Avalanche blueliners.
His longevity put him in rare company. Johnson became just the sixth defenseman selected first overall in the NHL Draft to play at least 1,000 games and one of only two American-born defensemen ever selected No. 1 overall, joining Bryan Berard.
The Bloomington, Minnesota, native reached the 1,000-game milestone with Philadelphia on Nov. 16, 2024, against Buffalo. Two days later, the Flyers held a pregame ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment, with Johnson sharing the moment against his former Avalanche teammates.
Johnson also represented Team USA throughout his career, winning a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and bronze medals at the 2007 World Junior Championship and 2013 IIHF World Championship. He also played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
After nearly two decades of playing professional hockey, Johnson has now found a new place in the game — one where he can share his experience rather than lace up the skates himself.
One of the more memorable moments of his first season in the broadcast booth came during an interview with his former teammate Nathan MacKinnon. After Johnson asked MacKinnon about the importance of Colorado's 5-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings, MacKinnon couldn't resist taking a shot at his former teammate's new television look.
“About as big as that spray tan you got there,” MacKinnon joked.
Johnson laughed it off, implying it was simply TV makeup. The exchange was a perfect reminder that while Johnson may have traded his helmet and skates for a microphone and a new set of teeth, the chemistry between the former teammates never changed.
Now, Johnson is back for a second season with ESPN, continuing to build what could become a long-term career in broadcasting. After 18 seasons on the ice, he has plenty of stories, experience and relationships to bring to the booth — and Avalanche fans get to keep seeing one of their most familiar faces around the game.