Blackwood Has $21 Million Reasons To Take Back The Avalanche Crease

“Clean slate, to be determined,” Bednar said Wednesday at the Michelob ULTRA Mountain House. “I think the offseason — injuries, surgery, missing training camp — that kinda set Mackenzie back a little bit last year, and he worked extremely hard to get back on top of his game. This year he had an incredible offseason. Our staff has been in touch with him through the summer and he put in a tremendous amount of work to come in the best shape of his life. He’s excited about the season and we’ll see where it all goes. But I’m excited for him and the season he has the potential to have.”