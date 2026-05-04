Blankenburg’s Breakthrough: First Playoff Goal Comes With Parents In The Stands
Nick Blankenburg’s first career playoff goal became a full-circle moment as his parents watched from the stands, while his growing impact continues to earn the trust of head coach Jared Bednar.
Nick Blankenburg didn’t just capitalize on an opportunity—he turned it into a memory his family will carry forever.
The 27-year-old defenseman scored his first career playoff goal as the Colorado Avalanche outlasted the Minnesota Wild, 9–6, in a chaotic Game 1 at Ball Arena. Watching from the stands were his parents, Karl and Karin, who made the drive from Papillion, Nebraska—a decision that quickly became unforgettable.
"My mom and dad drove in," Blankenburg said with a smile. "They're in Nebraska, so it's like a seven-hour drive, so they decided to drive in yesterday. Anytime you're playing a game, especially in the playoffs and you have family, people who had such an impact on your life, it's pretty special."
A Goal Worth the Wait
What made the moment even more memorable was everything that followed. At 4:16 of the second period, Nick Blankenburg jumped into a 2-on-1 rush and one-timed a pass from Valeri Nichushkin from the doorstep, stretching Colorado’s lead to 4–2.
Blankenburg launched himself into the glass as if he had just scored an overtime winner—a burst of emotion that reflected both the moment and the path it took to get there. With his parents in the crowd, it all seemed to come together at once.
Earning Trust, Shift by Shift
For a player long labeled as merely a replacement, Blankenburg is steadily rewriting that narrative. Every shift has purpose, and his play is becoming increasingly reliable.
"He's a good player," Nathan MacKinnon said of Blankenburg. "He's undersized, but he battles. He's got a good shot; he gets pucks through, which is huge for us. Great skater obviously on his goal. He's playing well."
That trust extends behind the bench, where head coach Jared Bednar continues to emphasize the same qualities.
"Competitive," he stated plainly. "He's a real competitive guy, smaller in stature, but competitive."
Bednar also pointed to Blankenburg’s offensive instincts—something that stood out during his time with the Nashville Predators, the organization that traded him to Colorado for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Over two seasons in Nashville, he recorded 10 goals and 27 assists in 109 games. He added two goals in 12 regular-season games with the Avalanche before reaching this playoff milestone.
"He's a guy that has the ability to contribute offensively," Bednar added. "There's a lot of similar attributes to say a guy like Sam Malinski. He has the ability to be shifty and hang on to pucks and create shooting lanes in the offensive zone. He has the ability to join the rush.
"It's a difficult match. You don't see too many guys that play with the kind of jam that Blankenburg plays with defensively and then still like to get up and go on the offensive side of it. I think that's a part of his game that can help us."
If there’s a next step, it’s consistency.
"It's just the consistency of doing both and not overdoing one way and giving up something on the other side of it for me is what he has to continue to work on.
"That's a heck of a play to jump up and join that rush. It's a great pass by Val, but to be able to finish it off like that in a big moment is huge for us."
On a night filled with offense, Blankenburg carved out something more personal—a moment of arrival, shared with the people who helped make it possible.