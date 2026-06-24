Bowen Byram's Biggest NHL Opportunity Has Finally Arrived in Chicago
After helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup and establishing himself in Buffalo, Bowen Byram now heads to Chicago with a chance to become the No. 1 defenseman many projected him to be when he was drafted fourth overall in 2019.
The Chicago Blackhawks may have found the cornerstone of their blue line — and it's a player Colorado Avalanche fans know well.
On Tuesday, the Blackhawks acquired defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for the fourth overall pick, the 45th overall selection in Friday's NHL Draft, and defenseman Louis Crevier.
For Chicago, the deal is about far more than adding another defenseman. It's a bet that Byram can finally become the top-pairing force many envisioned when the Avalanche selected him fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Now 24, Byram arrives in Chicago with both pedigree and experience. A key contributor to Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup championship team, he has steadily evolved into one of the NHL’s more dynamic puck-moving defensemen. Last season, he set career highs with 11 goals and 42 points while appearing in all 82 games for Buffalo.
That durability stood in stark contrast to his early years in Colorado. Across four seasons with the Avalanche, Byram was repeatedly sidelined by injuries — including concussion issues — and never played more than 55 games in a single campaign. He missed significant time in each of those seasons, with availability often interrupting his development path.
His path to Chicago has hardly been straightforward.
In Colorado, opportunities were limited by an already-loaded defensive corps that featured future Hall of Fame-caliber talent in Cale Makar alongside Devon Toews, Samuel Girard, and Josh Manson. Despite showing flashes of top-pair potential, Byram became a valuable trade asset, and the Avalanche dealt him to Buffalo during the 2023-24 season.
With the Sabres, Byram joined a young defensive group headlined by former No. 1 overall picks Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. Alongside Mattias Samuelsson, the quartet played an important role in helping Buffalo finally snap its 14-year playoff drought last season.
While Byram established himself as a reliable top-four option, Buffalo faced difficult decisions elsewhere on its roster.
The Sabres entered the offseason needing financial flexibility with several contracts looming. Veteran forward Alex Tuch is among six pending unrestricted free agents, while restricted free agents Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs also require new deals.
According to multiple sources who spoke with The Hockey News, there is believed to be more than a 95 percent chance that Tuch will not return next season, a development that would further reshape Buffalo’s forward group as it navigates an increasingly tight roster and cap structure.
By moving Byram's $6.25 million cap hit and Greenway's $4 million salary — both entering the final years of their contracts — Buffalo significantly increased its financial flexibility. The move also gives the Sabres additional draft capital, including two first-round selections and a second-round pick this week.
For Chicago, however, this trade signals something larger.
The Blackhawks have spent the past several years stockpiling draft picks as part of their rebuild, making the decision to part with the fourth overall selection a notable shift in strategy. Rather than waiting for another prospect to develop, Chicago targeted a player who is already entering his prime years.
Byram joins a growing young core that includes Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Kevin Korchinski, Wyatt Kaiser, Artyom Levshunov, Oliver Moore, Spencer Knight, and Alex Vlasic.
The Blackhawks finished last season near the bottom of the NHL in both defensive play and offensive production. Adding a defenseman capable of driving play, creating offense from the back end, and handling significant minutes addresses one of their most pressing needs.
Whether Byram ultimately develops into the No. 1 defenseman Chicago believes he can be remains to be seen.
But after years of waiting behind one of hockey's deepest blue lines in Colorado and navigating a crowded defensive group in Buffalo, he'll finally get an opportunity that has largely eluded him throughout his NHL career: the chance to prove he's a top-line defenseman.