Brayden Schenn Reportedly Interested in Joining Avalanche

Long linked to the Colorado Avalanche in trade chatter, Brayden Schenn could be the surprise addition that shakes up Colorado’s playoff push.
In a February 16, 2025, edition of his mailbag for the The Denver Gazette, Evan Rawal explored whether Schenn might be a realistic fit for the Avalanche. At the time, it seemed speculative—but now, as the trade deadline looms, Schenn has emerged as a potential candidate for Colorado.
According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, if Schenn were to be traded, the Avalanche may be the only team he’d consider. The 34-year-old forward, who can play both center and wing, carries a 15-team no-trade clause.
“Schenn might only be interested in moving if the team is the Colorado Avalanche,” Rutherford noted.
This season, the Blues captain—part of St. Louis’ 2019 Stanley Cup-winning roster—has tallied 12 goals and 28 points in 61 games. He has two years remaining on his contract after this season, with a $6.5 million cap hit. Last year, Schenn recorded 50 points in 82 games.
Currently, he is skating on the Blues’ top line at left wing alongside center Robert Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud. Any potential Avalanche acquisition would likely slot Schenn in as a depth addition, potentially boosting the third-line wing, with salary retention from St. Louis expected in any deal.
Even if Schenn is a tempting target, Avalanche legend Erik Johnson warns against overhauling a team that’s already performing at a historic level.
"This is where I would be cautious," Johnson said when asked about Colorado potentially adding a winger at the deadline. "The Avs are having their best season ever. Boston added after a record-setting regular season in 2023 and got bounced in Round 1. There is something to be said for not tinkering too much when your team is rolling."
Johnson’s point resonates: the Avalanche have been dominant all season, and team chemistry is delicate. A single misstep or a player who doesn’t integrate well could disrupt the balance—something Boston experienced firsthand in 2023.
Colorado has already addressed some depth concerns this week, acquiring defenseman Nick Blankenburg and center Nicolas Roy to further round out the roster.
Whether Schenn becomes part of the Avalanche mix remains to be seen—but as the trade deadline approaches in the next few hours, all eyes in Denver will be watching closely.