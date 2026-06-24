BREAKING: Avalanche Trade Jack Drury to Predators for Fedor Svechkov, Zachary L'Heureux

However, L’Heureux also carries a well-documented disciplinary history across multiple levels. During his time in the QMJHL, AHL, and NHL, he has been suspended on several occasions for on-ice infractions, including a 10-game ban for an incident involving contact with a fan during his junior career. While he acknowledged in 2023 that he needed to tighten up that aspect of his game, additional suspensions followed the next season. Most recently, L’Heureux was suspended three games in January 2025 for slew-footing Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon. In total, he has been suspended 12 times across his career and has missed 42 games as a result.