BREAKING: Avalanche Trade Jack Drury to Predators for Fedor Svechkov, Zachary L'Heureux
Ryan O’Hara2hUpdated Jun 24, 2026, 22:00featured
The Colorado Avalanche moved Jack Drury to the Nashville Predators in a multi-piece trade after failed contract extension talks, acquiring Fedor Svechkov and physical, hard-charging winger Zachary L’Heureux in return.
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