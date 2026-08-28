BREAKING NEWS: Avalanche Sign Cale Makar To Record $163.2 Million Contract

Since entering the NHL in 2019, Makar has won the Calder Trophy, two Norris Trophies, a Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy. He has been named to the NHL First All-Star Team four times and the Second All-Star Team twice, with his four First-Team selections the most in Avalanche/Nordiques history. Only 13 defensemen in NHL history have been selected to at least four First All-Star Teams.