Breaking News: Nazem Kadri Coming Home to Avalanche in Trade from Flames

Nazem Kadri is coming home.
The Calgary Flames have traded the 35-year-old center back to the Colorado Avalanche, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.
In exchange for Kadri, Colorado gave up forward Victor Olofsson, prospect Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick. The Avalanche also receive a 2027 fourth-round pick.
Calgary is retaining 20% of Kadri’s contract, meaning Colorado will carry a $5.6 million cap hit for him through the end of the 2029 season.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that the Flames and Avalanche had previously explored a Kadri deal and revisited talks Friday, ultimately finalizing the trade.
Kadri, who played three seasons with Colorado from 2019 to 2022, was a key contributor to the Avalanche’s first Stanley Cup in 21 years in 2022, recording seven goals and 15 points during the playoff run. This season, he has 12 goals and 41 points in 61 games with Calgary.
“Super excited. The team at the very top of my list. Man, I can’t wait,” Kadri told TSN after the news broke.
The 6-foot center is in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million contract, carrying an annual cap hit of $7 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2028-29 campaign.
Drafted seventh overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009, Kadri has 319 goals and 751 points in 1,046 career games, split between Toronto, Colorado, and Calgary. He has represented the Avalanche and Flames at the NHL All-Star Games in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and played for Canada at the 2014 World Hockey Championship, where the team finished fifth.
Earlier on Friday, Calgary acquired forward Ryan Strome from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick.
Strome, 32, has struggled to stay in Anaheim’s lineup this season, posting three goals and nine points in 33 games. The 6-foot-1 centre, on the fourth season of a five-year, $25 million contract with a $5 million cap hit, has recorded 41 points in each of the past three seasons. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this campaign.