Brent Burns Closing In On Historic 1,000-Game Iron Man Streak

At 41 years old, Brent Burns is nearing 1,000 consecutive NHL games, putting him on the brink of one of hockey’s rarest durability milestones as he continues his historic iron man streak.
At 41 years old, Brent Burns is closing in on a milestone that only one other player in NHL history has reached.
Burns’ Iron Man Streak
Burns is on the verge of a historic achievement: 1,000 consecutive NHL games played. He currently sits at 997 straight appearances, with his most recent game coming in a 4–2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
The streak has been built over years of consistency, durability, and availability—traits that are increasingly difficult to maintain in a league defined by physical play and the demands of a long season.
Earlier in the run, Burns reached his 995th consecutive game in a 6–2 victory, as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, coming one week after the Avs had suffered a 7–2 loss to the same team on home ice.
Ahead of that game, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was asked about Burns and his experience facing him over the years. His response reflected both respect and a degree of caution:
“He's tough. I mean, I remember when he was playing between forward and D. For a while he was switching back and forth, that tells you how good he is that he could do both. But, you know, he's just a big body, big presence in front of the net with a hard shot. He finds ways to get it through, but yeah, that's quite the milestone."
Crosby’s remarks highlight Burns’ unique versatility and physical presence, as well as the respect he has earned throughout the league. His ability to transition between forward and defense at the NHL level—and remain effective in both roles—sets him apart from most players.
A Career Spanning Eras and Teams
Burns’ streak has unfolded across multiple teams and has stretched across nearly a decade of consistent availability. It all started during his long run with the San Jose Sharks, dating back to November 21, 2013, in a matchup against Tampa Bay.
From there, Burns developed into one of the most recognizable and productive defensemen in the league. In San Jose, he became a true offensive presence from the blue line, putting together five straight seasons that earned him Norris Trophy consideration. He came close in 2015–16 with a third-place finish, then reached the pinnacle the following year, winning the award in 2016–17 after a standout campaign in which he scored 29 goals and added 47 assists for 76 points.
He was also a driving force behind one of the strongest eras in Sharks history, helping the team reach the 2016 Stanley Cup Final. By the end of his time in San Jose, Burns had totaled 594 points with the franchise, placing him among the organization’s all-time leaders.
When San Jose’s window began to close, Burns was dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes. He continued to make an impact in Raleigh over three seasons, remaining highly effective even as he moved deeper into his 30s. In his age-37 season, he earned an All-Star selection and finished 10th in Norris Trophy voting.
Burns subsequently signed with the Avalanche in free agency. In a more limited role, he has still provided reliable minutes and steady production, recording 28 points in 64 games while offering veteran experience and a calming presence on NHL's strongest team to date this season.
A Quiet Culture of Respect
Burns has made it clear that he prefers not to discuss his iron man streak while it is ongoing. Around the league, that mindset is widely understood and often shared.
Crosby’s measured comments reflect a broader culture among players. There is an unspoken belief that drawing too much attention to a streak can introduce unnecessary pressure. In many cases, choosing not to highlight it is viewed less as avoidance and more as a form of respect.
Rather than spotlighting the achievement, players allow it to continue without added noise, letting the consistency speak for itself.
Climbing Into Rare Company
Burns recently passed Keith Yandle to move into second place on the NHL’s all-time consecutive games list when he reached 990 straight appearances in a 3–1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. That milestone quietly placed him among the most durable players in league history.
If he reaches 1,000 consecutive games—and barring unforeseen circumstances, he likely will—Burns will become just the second player in NHL history to do so, joining Phil Kessel, who holds the record at 1,064 consecutive appearances.
But if the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup this season, Burns may choose to step away from the race, as hoisting the Cup—like Ray Bourque did—would likely serve as the perfect sendoff.