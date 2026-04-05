Brent Burns Opens Up On Physical Toll Of Ironman Streak

Brent Burns acknowledged the physical toll of his 1,000-game ironman streak, admitting the relentless wear and tear that comes with playing every night over the course of a long NHL career.
Brent Burns has reached a milestone that may stand for a very long time in the modern NHL.
On Saturday, the 41-year-old defenseman for the Colorado Avalanche not only appeared in his 1,572nd career game, but also completed his 1,000th consecutive appearance. The streak continued as Colorado secured a 2-0 shutout win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
A Streak Built On Durability And Routine
Durability like that is rare in any professional sport, but in the NHL—where the pace is relentless and the physical toll is constant—it’s something else entirely. Burns’ streak reflects not just longevity, but consistency, preparation, and an ability to avoid the kinds of injuries that routinely sideline even the league’s most elite players.
Burns has spent nearly 20 years in the league, carving out a reputation as one of the most durable and dependable defensemen of his era. Reaching 1,000 straight games is a testament to both his conditioning and his commitment to staying available night after night, season after season.
At this stage of his career, Burns is also candid about the long-term effects of that kind of workload. The physical demands of logging heavy minutes year after year don’t disappear once the final buzzer sounds on a career of this length.
“My wife sometimes gets mad at me about that. She says, ‘I got to live with you for a long time.’ So yeah, I’m gonna pay for some of this later, that’s for sure,” Burns said on Friday, via DNVR Avalanche.
Even now, Burns continues to contribute in a meaningful role. Against Dallas, he logged 18:15 of ice time, added two shots on goal, blocked one shot, and delivered a hit—doing the small, steady things that have defined his game over the years rather than chasing headlines.
For all of his individual accolades—including a Norris Trophy win in 2017, six All-Star appearances, and a long-standing reputation as one of the league’s most unique defensemen—there is still one major achievement missing from his résumé: a Stanley Cup championship.
That’s where his current situation in Colorado becomes particularly intriguing. The Avalanche have positioned themselves as one of the top teams in the league, already clinching a playoff berth and trending toward a high seed entering the postseason. For a veteran like Burns, that kind of environment offers a legitimate opportunity to chase the one prize that has eluded him throughout his career.
At this stage, every game adds to a legacy already defined by durability and consistency. But the next chapter—should it include a deep playoff run—could ultimately define how his career is remembered.
Burns will play in his 1,001st straight game on Monday when the Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm. local time.