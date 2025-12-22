Brent Burns Scrap Leaves Kraken’s Brandon Montour Requiring Hand Surgery

Following an unsuccessful fight against Brent Burns, Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour underwent successful surgery on his hand and was placed on injured reserve.

Montour is expected to miss around a month of action.

The 31-year-old missed the Kraken’s last two games while being evaluated for an injury sustained on Dec. 16, when Seattle suffered a 5–3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The injury occurred during a scrum behind the Colorado net less than a minute into the third period, involving former Kraken winger Mason Marchment — who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets just days later — and Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson.

The confrontation, however, was the culmination of a feud that began much earlier in the game. In the opening period, Manson sent Marchment head-first into the Avalanche bench boards, an incident Marchment took exception to. The two spent much of the night jawing and engaging physically, with tensions eventually boiling over into the third-period altercation.

DING DING! GET IN THE RING

During the melee, Montour took Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns down to the ice, but the 40-year-old Burns pulled Montour’s jersey over his head, limiting his visibility while Montour continued to swing wildly with his right hand while looking like a mummy, but evidently messed up one of his hands and exited the game in a mountain of pain.

While Marchment, Manson, and Burns were assessed roughing double minors, Montour remained down on the ice for a longer period of time before heading directly down the tunnel. Head coach Lane Lambert later confirmed Montour was being evaluated for an injury, one that ultimately resulted in surgery.

And for Montour, it’s been a tough season all around. He underwent offseason ankle surgery and missed training camp and two months ago, his older brother, Cameron, passed away at the age of 34 after a battle with ALS.

Through 27 games this season, Montour has recorded six goals and 10 assists. He remains a key contributor on the Kraken’s power play, where he has produced one goal and three assists, helping anchor a unit for a Seattle team currently sitting at 13-14-6.

Next For The Avs

But for the Avalanche, they remain among the NHL’s elite. Colorado (26-2-7) will square off against the Utah Mammoth (18-17-3) for the third time this season on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in the season series and will look to close it out with a win. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.

