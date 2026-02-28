Brett Kulak’s Season of Change — And the Woman Who Carried It

DENVER — Hockey wives don’t get nearly enough credit.
You can be like Brock Nelson — spend parts of 13 seasons building a life in one city, investing in one locker room, one community, one routine — and then one phone call changes everything. One meeting. One hint that something is coming. And suddenly, your world tilts.
You’re traded.
As a player, your responsibility is clear. Pack your gear. Say your goodbyes. Get on a flight. Show up ready to perform. There’s no time to process the emotion, no time to sit in the weight of it. Maybe just a quick hug at the door. A kiss on the forehead of your kids. “I’ll call you when I land.”
Then you go.
Everything else? That’s left behind for someone else to carry.
For newly acquired Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brett Kulak, that reality has hit twice in one season.
On Dec. 12, the 32-year-old was traded from the Edmonton Oilers, where he spent parts of five seasons and played in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a deal that sent Stuart Skinner and a 2029 second-round pick to Edmonton in exchange for Tristan Jarry and Sam Poulin. Just like that, home shifted. Borders changed. Plans dissolved.
Kulak grabbed his gear and went to work. That’s what players do.
But at home, Caitlyn Kulak was left with the heavier lift — packing up a life in Canada, organizing a cross-border move, managing children, logistics, emotions and uncertainty. Turning chaos into stability.
Then, on Feb. 25, 2026, it happened again. Kulak was traded from Pittsburgh to Colorado in exchange for Sam Girard and a 2028 second-round pick. Another call. Another reset. Another set of boxes.
This time, the move stayed within the United States. But geography doesn’t make the emotional toll lighter. Again, Caitlyn was tasked with rebuilding the runway so her husband could land smoothly and do his job.
It’s part of the business. We say that so casually.
“They make a lot of money.” “They signed up for this.” “They’ll be fine.”
But beneath the contracts and cap hits are human beings. Mothers calming anxious kids. Wives navigating new schools, new doctors, new grocery stores. Families starting over while the world critiques plus-minus ratings and defensive zone coverage.
The player’s job is visible. The spouse’s job is invisible — and relentless.
Following Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, The Hockey News made it a point to ask Kulak how his wife and children have handled moving twice in the same season, across cities and countries. The question matters.
Because behind every steady shift, every blocked shot, every composed postgame interview, there is often someone at home holding the structure together.
Hockey wives don’t show up on the scoresheet. They don’t get three stars of the game. They don’t lift the Stanley Cup first.
But they absorb the shock so their families don’t have to.
And that deserves more than a passing mention.
This goes far beyond hockey.
"Both trades were pretty unexpected," Kulak stated. "My wife is doing very well. We got two young kids, so that obviously is a whole new dynamic to move them around."
Nelson can relate. Last season, the 34-year-old — and newly minted Olympic gold medalist for Team USA — was traded from the New York Islanders to the Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
His situation was even more layered. He and his wife, Karley Sylvester, have four children. That’s a different level of complexity. But the result was the same. Nelson had to relocate to a new city and immediately learn a new system, all while knowing his family remained in transition behind the scenes as Colorado prepared for a deep playoff run.
“We were able to move out here in early August, get the kids into school and kind of get into the routine to have them around, just kind of living their life, which is the new normal,” Nelson said. “It’s still an adjustment and a change, but to get acclimated to that I think will definitely help.
“And for me, just having the family taken care of, they’re here. You’re with them all the time. I think that it changes things a little bit for me performance-wise.”
Of course, Nelson signed an extension in the offseason. His family has since joined him, and life has settled into something more stable.
But that stabilization takes time. And it takes work — often from someone operating entirely outside the spotlight.
For Kulak and his family, that process has happened not once, but twice in a matter of months. Yet when asked about it, Kulak was all smiles, quick to heap praise on the woman he calls the rock of his life.
"She has to kind of pick up the pieces and get our life in order in the new city. She's doing very well. She definitely needs a good vacation in the offseason."