Brindley and Makar Lead Avalanche Past Blackhawks

Colorado controlled play for much of the frame. Roughly 3:30 before the first intermission, the Avs held a 12–4 edge in shots on goal, yet trailed on the scoreboard. The problem was shot quality and puck control. Too often, Colorado fired directly at the goalie, and their lack of creativity limited scoring chances. Hawks forward Martin Necas — known for his stickhandling — was stripped of the puck on a couple of ill-advised plays, denying Colorado momentum.