Brock Nelson Believes The Avalanche Are Hungrier Than Ever

After Olympic gold, a 1,000th NHL game and a 33-goal season, Brock Nelson has accomplished nearly everything in 2026 — but the Stanley Cup remains the one trophy he wants most.
Brock Nelson has already experienced the kind of year that can define an NHL career.
Olympic gold? Check.
A 1,000th NHL game? Check.
35 goals, 65 points and a spot among the finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy? Check, check and check.
There is just one problem.
Nelson doesn't have a Stanley Cup.
And after seeing the Colorado Avalanche's season come to a brutal end against the Vegas Golden Knights, that appears to be the accomplishment he wants most.
“It doesn’t matter how you lose a series, but obviously getting swept is even more disappointing,” Nelson said Wednesday in an interview with NHL.com’s Heather Rule while making his 2026 debut at Da Beauty League, a summer hockey league featuring NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota.
The Avalanche had every reason to believe they were headed toward another deep playoff run. Colorado finished the regular season with the Presidents’ Trophy after going 55-16-11 for 121 points, then swept the Los Angeles Kings before dispatching the Minnesota Wild in five games.
Then everything fell apart.
Vegas swept Colorado in the Western Conference Final, with Game 3 serving as perhaps the most painful example of what went wrong. The Avalanche carried a three-goal lead into the second period, only to watch the Golden Knights erase it before eventually winning 5-3.
For Nelson, the series came down to opportunities Colorado simply couldn't finish.
“I think the margin for error and the need for really timely execution is crucial,” he said.
That lesson could prove valuable heading into 2026-27, particularly because Nelson doesn't believe Colorado needs a major overhaul.
The foundation is still there.
Cale Makar remains one of the best defensemen in the world. Devon Toews continues to provide a steady presence alongside him. Colorado believes it has the goaltending necessary to compete for a championship, while the health of captain Gabriel Landeskog could provide another significant boost.
Nelson sees no reason to believe the Avalanche's championship window has closed.
If anything, the disappointment has made the team hungrier.
“I know this team is hungrier than ever, even having won it recently,” Nelson said.
That's an interesting perspective considering what Nelson himself accomplished over the past year.
He scored at least 30 goals for the fourth time in his career, finished fourth on Colorado in scoring and established himself as one of the Avalanche's most dependable two-way forwards. His performance earned him consideration for the Selke, awarded annually to the NHL's top defensive forward.
And then there was the Olympic experience.
Nelson helped the United States defeat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, recording two goals and an assist in six games.
But calling that simply another line on his résumé doesn't do the moment justice.
Nelson was carrying generations of American hockey history with him.
His uncle, Dave Christian, was part of the legendary 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team. His grandfather, Bill Christian, and great-uncle, Roger Christian, helped the United States win gold at the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley.
Nelson had members of his family in Italy to experience the moment alongside him.
“A memory and moments that we’ll never forget,” Nelson said. “Super emotional when we were able to get it done.”
Six months later, the Olympic gold medal is already beginning to feel like a distant memory.
That's what happens in the NHL.
There is always another season. Another playoff run. Another opportunity.
And for Nelson, the next opportunity is about finishing what Colorado couldn't finish last season.
He has reached personal milestones. He has won Olympic gold. He has established himself as an important piece of one of the NHL's best teams.
Now he wants the Stanley Cup.
Nelson described the past year as “pretty good.”
It was much more than that.
But for a player entering his 14th NHL season, “pretty good” isn't the standard anymore.
The Avalanche have already proven they can dominate the regular season.
Now Nelson wants to see what happens when they finish the job.