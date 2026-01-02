Brock Nelson Named to United States Olympic Hockey Team

Brock Nelson is poised to continue one of the most distinguished Olympic legacies in American hockey.

On Friday morning, Nelson was named to the United States roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, placing him in rare company within his own family. The Avalanche center will become a third-generation Olympian, extending a tradition that has spanned nearly seven decades of international competition.

A Family Legacy Spanning Generations

Olympic success runs deep in the Nelson lineage. His uncle, Dave Christian, won gold as a member of the iconic 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team in Lake Placid. The family’s roots in Olympic hockey stretch even further back: Nelson’s grandfather Bill Christian and great-uncle Roger Christian helped the United States capture gold at the 1960 Games in Squaw Valley, while another relative, Gord Christian, earned a silver medal at the 1956 Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The family’s influence on the sport extends well beyond the Olympic stage. Nelson’s cousin, David Nelson, currently serves as vice president and assistant head coach of the Pueblo Bulls, a junior hockey program competing in the United States Premier Hockey League.

Success has followed David behind the bench as well. He was part of the El Paso Rhinos organization during the 2013–14 season, when the team posted a remarkable 57–2–1 record and captured both the Western States Hockey League championship and a national title.

While the family legacy provides the backdrop, Brock Nelson has carved out his own path at the highest level. After spending parts of 13 seasons with the New York Islanders, he was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche just ahead of last season’s trade deadline and quickly became a key piece of the lineup. The organization reinforced its commitment in early June by signing him to a three-year contract.

Nelson Finds His Groove in Colorado

Though the decision drew some skepticism, the 34-year-old has since silenced critics by settling comfortably into Colorado’s second-line center role. His consistent scoring, reliability down the middle, and veteran presence have proven invaluable — qualities that now carry him onto the Olympic stage for the first time in his career.

Nelson endured a slow start to the season, and a stretch of frequent penalties became a source of frustration for fans. Since then, however, he has flipped the script in emphatic fashion, rendering those early struggles largely irrelevant.

Over his last 15 games, Nelson has produced at a point-per-game pace, recording 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points.

Following Colorado's 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on New Year's Eve, The Hockey News asked Nelson what has allowed him to become more comfortable in Colorado.

“Nothing’s changed — just trying to play,” he stated. “Obviously last year was a good little taste, and now this year it’s fun to go through the whole season with the guys and really be in the mix. You go through the ups and downs, the tough stretches, the breaks, and things like that to settle in and really get to know everybody. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey.”

And he hasn’t simply been playing hockey — he’s been playing exceptional hockey. Now, Brock Nelson will have the opportunity to don the Team USA sweater at the Milan Olympics, with a chance to bring home a gold medal.

The tournament kicks off on Feb. 11. Nelson and the U.S. team will face Latvia on Feb. 12, Denmark on Feb. 14, and Germany on Feb. 15 in the preliminary round.

Canada will feature a trio of Avalanche players — Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews — as they look to win Olympic gold for the third consecutive time with NHL players in the lineup. Team Finland, meanwhile, selected two Avalanche players, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Kiviranta, while Team Sweden named captain Gabriel Landeskog to its roster.