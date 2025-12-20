Bruiser With Benefits: Josh Manson’s Resurgence Is Fueling the Avalanche

DENVER — On a night when Anthony Joshua delivered a devastating blow to Jake Paul’s jaw in Miami, the Colorado Avalanche found themselves mired in a series of altercations at Ball Arena. At the center of it all was Josh Manson, asserting his presence both physically and offensively. Whether facilitating the play, delivering punishing body checks, or landing crisp right hands, Manson was unmistakably the man of the hour.

This performance, however, was simply a continuation of the physical edge Manson has brought all season. Entering the night leading the Avalanche with 88 hits, he raised his level once again in front of a packed house, helping propel Colorado to a hard-fought 3–2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Manson finished the night with two assists and was deservedly named the game’s first star.

Manson made his presence felt early. Just under 10 minutes into the opening period, he sent a rink-wide pass to Brent Burns, and the 40-year-old defenseman fired a point shot that deflected off the skate of Winnipeg blueliner Haydn Fleury and into the net.

"I loved our start tonight," Manson said. "Right from the drop of the puck, we were taking it to them. That first period was really good.

Don't Mess With The Manson

Early in the second period, Manson imposed himself on the game in emphatic fashion. Jets forward Cole Perfetti carried the puck along the boards with his head down, and Manson closed the gap in an instant. Perfetti recognized the danger just in time to brace for contact, but the collision was unavoidable. Manson delivered a crushing hit that brought the arena to life.

But Tanner Pearson wanted a piece of Manson. He drifted toward him in the aftermath, appearing intent on using the element of surprise before unloading a few haymakers. Manson, however, was ready—answering immediately with a flurry of decisive right hands that turned Pearson’s face into a heavy bag.

"It's just a part of my game," Manson added. "I'm not looking for a fight; I honestly don't think the hit was really that heavy. It just kind of was a weird one."

Some players have the courage to challenge Manson, and more often than not, they skate away with more damage than they brought into the game. But a common misconception about Manson’s game is that he’s just a bruiser.

No, not quite. He’s a bruiser—with benefits.

Career-Best Year?

If it looks like Josh Manson is playing the best hockey he’s played in some time, it’s because he is. Limited to 48 games last season, Manson recorded one goal and 14 assists for 15 points. Through 34 games this year, he’s already closing in on that total with two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

At his current pace, Manson is tracking toward a 29-point season (five goals, 24 assists), which would mark his highest offensive output since the 2017–18 campaign. That season, he posted 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 80 games with the Anaheim Ducks.

It’s also worth recalling why the Avalanche acquired Manson in the first place. Colorado was searching for a bruising, right-handed defenseman who could contribute offensively and chip in with timely goals. In March 2022, the Avalanche acquired Manson from the Ducks in exchange for Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick.

Manson delivered exactly what Colorado envisioned. He played a punishing, physical brand of hockey and proved to be a reliable postseason contributor, recording three goals and five assists for eight points in 20 playoff games and it ended with a Stanley Cup.

The 34-year-old is a modest presence, so it comes as little surprise that Manson attributes his resurgence primarily to improved health rather than any marked development in his skill set. When asked whether there was more behind his player's elevated level of play, Jared Bednar let out a light laugh, suggesting that the media has perhaps undervalued Manson’s contributions in previous seasons.

Better Than You Think

"Maybe you guys aren't giving him enough credit for some of his past play," Bednar said with a wry smile. "I'm really happy with the way he's playing don't get me wrong; I've just seen it before, I've seen it in large stretches before, but there's no question that in order to play your best, you have to feel your best. So if he's feeling really good now and that's helping him, then yeah I can agree with him."

Injuries, however, have been a persistent obstacle throughout Manson’s career. In the season following Colorado’s Stanley Cup run, he appeared in just 27 games after enduring a succession of lower-body injuries. Last year brought little reprieve, as a combination of upper-body ailments and another lower-body injury limited Manson to 48 games.

But whenever Manson is healthy, he's one of the best assets the Avalanche have. And this year, he's been on an absolute heater.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.