Business As Usual: Parker Kelly Thrives In Expanded Playoff Role

A calm, steady promotion to the second line didn’t change Parker Kelly’s approach—he simply handled it the same way he always does: business as usual.
DENVER — When Parker Kelly walked into Ball Arena for Game 1 on Sunday, the lineup card told a different story.
No name on the fourth line. None on the third. His was on the second.
The Colorado Avalanche took the opening game of their first-round series 2–1 over the Los Angeles Kings, setting an early tone in the series.
"Nothing really insane. You see the board and then you're in your mindset already," Kelly said, a slight smile creeping in. "Just trying to do the best I can, play my game...like I said before, my role is not going to change whether I'm on the first, second, third, or fourth line. I'm going to try to play the same way."
A playoff bump like that can creep into a player’s head. Kelly didn’t let it. He stayed steady, locked in, and handled it the same way he handles everything else.
Business as usual.
Quiet Confidence, Loud Impact
The 26-year-old from Camrose, Alberta, lives in that balance. At morning skate, he’s all quiet focus—measured, almost unreadable. After a win, he can flip the switch completely, dancing to “Fate of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift like the pressure never existed in the first place.
That ability to shift gears so naturally isn’t common. It’s one thing to handle the moment; it’s another not to get consumed by it.
And when the puck drops, everything narrows to one question:
What can he do to help his team?
That mindset, paired with the best season of his career, is exactly why head coach Jared Bednar trusted him with a move up the lineup. When asked by The Hockey News about Kelly’s approach, Bednar didn’t hesitate.
"I love it," he stated plainly. "Doesn't matter where I put you, how much I play you, what situations you're in. All I can ask is that they go out and give it their all. That's something Parker's given us. Every time he steps on the ice, he's going 100%."
Kelly suited up for all 82 games for the first time in his career this season and delivered across the board, setting new highs with 21 goals, 14 assists, and 35 points.
He’s not a superstar. He’s not chasing Nathan MacKinnon numbers.
That’s not his game—and it doesn’t have to be.
Kelly’s value shows up in the details: the relentless forecheck, the extra stride on the backcheck, the willingness to handle the unglamorous work that keeps a line moving. Add in a personality that lightens the room over an 82-game grind, and it’s easy to see why he’s become a fan favorite.
Off-Ice Appreciation, On-Ice Identity
Off the ice, that same grounded personality shows up in quieter ways too. Avalanche media and fans even took part in a fundraising effort to symbolically adopt a whale in his name—a lighthearted gesture that quickly became one of those small, seasonal stories that sticks around the locker room longer than expected.
It fit him in an almost unexpected way: a little funny, a little unusual, but rooted in genuine appreciation.
Kelly himself was genuinely touched by it off camera. It wasn’t anything performative—just a real, human moment of appreciation that never made its way to a microphone or camera. More of a quiet grin, a little shake of the head like he couldn’t quite believe it, and an honest thank you that didn’t need to be said any louder.
He’s not trying to be the headline.
He’s just making sure he earns his place in it—night by night, shift by shift, right into another playoff game under the lights.
Game 2 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings takes place tonight at Ball Arena, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. local time.