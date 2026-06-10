Cale Makar Extension Not If, But How Long As McDavid-Style Deal Could Be In Play
Cale Makar’s next contract in Colorado is no longer a matter of if it gets done, but how long the Avalanche will lock in their franchise cornerstone—and whether a McDavid-style short-term deal becomes the blueprint for preserving their Stanley Cup window.
The Colorado Avalanche may have dozens of offseason decisions waiting on the table, but one signature has the power to determine every other move that follows.
The Biggest Contract In Colorado
Joe Sakic officially returns to the general manager's chair facing one of the most important summers in franchise history. A disappointing playoff exit exposed areas that need improvement, unrestricted free agents require attention, and the 2026 NHL Draft presents an opportunity to replenish organizational depth.
Yet none of those decisions compare to the importance of locking up franchise defenseman Cale Makar.
From this perspective, there is very little reason to believe Makar will ever seriously entertain leaving Colorado. The expectation isn't whether an extension gets completed—it's how the two sides structure it.
Allowing the former Norris Trophy winner to enter the 2026-27 season without a new contract would create unnecessary questions that would follow the organization from training camp through opening night and beyond. Contract speculation has a way of becoming a daily storyline, and that's a distraction a Stanley Cup contender simply doesn't need.
A McDavid-Style Blueprint Makes Too Much Sense
Rather than chasing the largest possible long-term commitment immediately, there is another path that benefits everyone involved.
In my opinion, Makar follows a blueprint similar to Connor McDavid's approach: a shorter-term extension accompanied by a modest salary increase that keeps him among the league's highest-paid players while preserving roster flexibility.
Such a deal would give Colorado the financial breathing room necessary to continue surrounding its superstar core with legitimate championship talent instead of watching valuable contributors leave strictly because of cap constraints.
It also positions Makar to negotiate another blockbuster contract several years from now, when the NHL salary cap is projected to climb significantly higher than today's numbers.
For the Avalanche, that scenario extends the Stanley Cup window while maintaining long-term flexibility. For Makar, it offers another opportunity to capitalize on an expanding market during the prime of his career.
Everything Else Could Wait
The ripple effect extends throughout the roster.
Colorado still must determine the futures of players such as Joel Kiviranta and Jack Drury while eventually deciding whether veterans like Ross Colton, Nic Roy, and Artturi Lehkonen fit into the club's long-term plans.
But committing significant money beyond next season becomes far easier once Makar's contract is finalized.
That's why it wouldn't be surprising if several roster decisions remain on hold until the organization's cornerstone defenseman is officially under contract.
With Sakic back in charge, securing Makar's future feels like the logical first order of business.
The Hall of Famer is scheduled to address the media for the first time since Chris MacFarland's departure on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Family Sports Center, and while numerous offseason topics are sure to surface, every conversation ultimately circles back to one player.
From this viewpoint, a Makar extension is about as close to a guarantee as an NHL front office can have.
The only mystery left is whether Colorado's superstar chooses long-term security—or a strategic short-term agreement designed to keep both his options and the Avalanche's championship aspirations wide open.