Cale Makar’s Historic Chase Adds Fuel to Tight Norris Race

While Nathan MacKinnon has long carried the reputation as the Colorado Avalanche’s premier milestone chaser, the spotlight is now shifting to a generational force on the blue line.
Cale Makar is on the brink of rarefied air. The 27-year-old defenseman has compiled 497 points (136 goals, 361 assists) in just 462 career games, leaving him three points shy of the 500-point milestone. If he gets there within his next two outings, Makar will surpass Denis Potvin (465 games) for the third-fastest to 500 points by a defenseman in NHL history.
Only legends Bobby Orr (396 games) and Paul Coffey (422 games) reached the mark quicker—placing Makar on a trajectory that transcends eras and firmly embeds him among the greatest offensive defensemen the game has ever seen.
Makar added to that pursuit on Wednesday, scoring Colorado’s lone goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena. The tally marked his 20th of the season, extending his streak to three consecutive 20-goal campaigns. In doing so, he became the first defenseman in 34 years to achieve that feat, joining Phil Housley (six straight from 1986–87 to 1991–92) and Al MacInnis (three straight from 1989–90 to 1991–92).
By Makar’s lofty standards, this season represents a slight statistical dip—but “down” remains a relative term. Through 67 games, he has recorded 20 goals and 49 assists for 69 points, putting him on pace for roughly 25 goals and 60 assists for 85 points. For most defensemen, that would define a career year. For Makar, it keeps him firmly in the Norris Trophy conversation.
However, the race is anything but uncontested.
Zach Werenski is in the midst of a career-best campaign with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite missing time earlier in the season, the 28-year-old is tracking toward approximately 23 goals and 58 assists for 81 points over 75 games, a remarkable output that underscores both his durability when healthy and his expanding offensive role.
Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard has quietly built one of the most productive seasons by a defenseman in recent memory with the Edmonton Oilers. Having appeared in all of the team’s games, Bouchard is on pace for around 23 goals and 72 assists for 96 points—numbers that not only shatter his previous career highs but also flirt with the elusive 100-point plateau, a mark Makar himself has yet to reach.
The presence of both Werenski and Bouchard adds real weight to the Norris conversation, transforming it from a near-automatic nod for Makar into one of the most compelling positional races in years.
As Colorado pushes toward the postseason, Makar’s pursuit of history now runs parallel with a tightening award race. Whether he ultimately secures a third Norris Trophy or not, one thing remains clear: he is still redefining the ceiling for modern NHL defensemen—and doing so at a pace that demands attention every single night.