Cale Makar Voiced Strong Support For Jared Bednar In Aftermath Of Avalanche Playoff Exit

That stance comes with context that extends beyond public opinion. While segments of the fan base and portions of the media called for a coaching change in the wake of the playoff exit, Sakic ultimately leaned on the group that carries the most weight inside the building: the players. In a locker room built around a championship core and still viewed internally as being within its contention window, that voice carries significant influence. Moving against it would risk introducing the kind of internal fracture that can derail even the most talented roster.