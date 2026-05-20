Chris MacFarland Bet Everything on Winning — and the Avalanche Are Cashing In

Sports history is full of those moments, and since Colorado is once again staring across the ice at a Vegas team, it's only fitting to reach for another Vegas example. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought the defining bouts of his boxing career in that city — and the fuel for all of it traces back to a single, devastating loss. When Mayweather dropped the gold medal final at the 1996 Olympics, he was inconsolable. No words, just tears. Pain and embarrassment, raw and public. He made himself a promise that night: it would never happen again. It didn't. That Olympic bout stands as the last defeat of his competitive career — an unblemished professional record built entirely on the back of one crushing setback.