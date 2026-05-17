Chris MacFarland Makes His Case For GM Of The Year

Chris MacFarland’s series of calculated roster moves—headlined by the Mikko Rantanen trade, a goaltending overhaul, and deadline depth additions—have positioned the Avalanche as a legitimate Stanley Cup favorite and strengthened his case for GM of the Year.
For a franchise that looked dangerously close to wasting another year of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar’s prime, Chris MacFarland rebuilt a Stanley Cup favorite in real time.
There really shouldn’t be much debate about the NHL’s General Manager of the Year award.
The job description for a modern NHL general manager is brutally complicated. You have to protect the future without sacrificing the present. You have to manage personalities, injuries, contracts, cap math, timing, and pressure from a market expecting championships every spring. Most executives spend years trying to thread that needle.
MacFarland spent the last 18 months doing it aggressively — and nearly every gamble paid massive dividends.
The Rantanen Decision That Changed Everything
The move everyone will remember first is the one that could have detonated the locker room if it failed: trading Mikko Rantanen.
Superstars like Rantanen are not supposed to leave contenders in the middle of a championship window. They especially are not supposed to be moved when the fanbase already believes the roster has flaws elsewhere. But MacFarland looked at the bigger picture and saw something uncomfortable: Colorado had become too top-heavy, too vulnerable, and too expensive to sustain in its existing form.
Complicating that reality was the fact that Rantanen wanted $14 million on his next deal.
It made the pivot unavoidable.
Martin Necas arrived and immediately unlocked another level offensively. Jack Drury became the type of dependable, hard-minute center playoff teams desperately need in May. The cap flexibility created by moving Rantanen opened the door for additional reinforcements that transformed Colorado from dangerous into overwhelming.
That’s the part people miss when they isolate the trade itself.
The Rantanen move wasn’t a one-for-one hockey trade. It was the first domino in a complete roster reconstruction.
Building Depth In The Shadows Of Stars
Suddenly the Avalanche could afford Brock Nelson. They could take swings on veteran depth. They could add Brett Kulak to stabilize the blue line. They could bring in Nicolas Roy and Nazem Kadri to harden the bottom-six and insulate the stars.
Now Colorado rolls four lines with almost no weakness.
That matters in the playoffs, where series stop being about talent and start becoming about survival.
Against Minnesota, the Avalanche were missing pieces almost nightly. Josh Manson was banged up. Sam Malinski missed time. Artturi Lehkonen wasn’t available. Cale Makar was clearly fighting through something physically by the end of the series.
Colorado kept winning anyway.
The Avalanche are no longer built like a top-heavy track team trying to outscore problems. They look layered, punishing, and adaptable. They can beat opponents with speed one night and grind them down the next. Few teams in hockey can absorb injuries to key contributors and still look deeper than the opponent. Colorado can.
The Goaltending Fix That Reshaped The Identity
And none of it matters without fixing the crease.
That may ultimately become MacFarland’s defining achievement.
Early in the season, Colorado’s goaltending situation looked catastrophic. The Avalanche were hemorrhaging goals and wasting elite performances from Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen because they simply could not get saves when games tightened. Georgiev, in particular, was about as stable as an Avenged Sevenfold song, which, for the record, isn’t very stable. Cup contenders don’t survive long with unstable goaltending, and MacFarland knew it.
So he acted before the season slipped away.
Scott Wedgewood came in first. Mackenzie Blackwood followed shortly after. Suddenly, the Avalanche went from one of the NHL’s shakiest teams in net to one of its most reliable.
“The Lumberyard” became one of the best stories in hockey.
Not only did the tandem stabilize Colorado, they did it at a bargain price compared to the rest of the league. While other contenders committed enormous money to goaltending, the Avalanche found elite production without crippling their cap structure. That flexibility became critical later when the deadline arrived.
And unlike some executives who empty the future for one desperate run, MacFarland somehow managed to strengthen both timelines simultaneously.
Necas is signed long-term.
Malinski is already locked into a manageable contract after emerging as one of the breakout defensemen in the league.
Parker Kelly turned into a 21-goal player on a contract that now looks like highway robbery.
Wedgewood’s extension could become one of the best-value deals in hockey if his play holds.
Even the Brent Burns signing — a low-risk veteran addition many initially viewed as a depth move — became enormous once injuries started piling up on the back end.
A Contender Built To Survive Anything
That’s what separates a good GM year from an elite one.
Anybody can make flashy moves. The hard part is building connective tissue throughout the lineup so the roster survives adversity when spring hockey becomes chaotic. Colorado finally has that again.
And the timing of all this matters.
Twelve months ago, there were real questions surrounding the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog’s future remained uncertain. Valeri Nichushkin’s situation cast a shadow over the organization. The goaltending was unstable. The supporting cast around MacKinnon and Makar no longer looked championship caliber.
The core still gave Colorado a chance.
MacFarland gave them support.
Now the Avalanche enter the Western Conference Final looking like the most complete team left standing.
That didn’t happen organically. It didn’t happen because Colorado simply stayed healthy or waited for internal growth. It happened because the front office identified weaknesses honestly and attacked them relentlessly.
That’s why the GM of the Year conversation is a no-brainer.
Chris MacFarland rebuilt a Stanley Cup contender while the window was already open — and somehow made it look calculated instead of desperate.