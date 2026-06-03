Chris MacFarland’s 24-Hour Exit Raises Fall Guy Questions In Avalanche Front Office Shakeup

Chris MacFarland’s abrupt exit just 24 hours after being granted permission to speak with Nashville has sparked fresh questions in Colorado, with growing debate over whether his departure is a promotion elsewhere or the latest chapter in the Avalanche’s ongoing search for a fall guy.
In less than 24 hours from permission granted to departure finalized, Chris MacFarland went from a key piece of the Colorado Avalanche’s front office to officially being out the door — and the speed of it has quietly turned into the first real question.
Chris MacFarland’s exit in Colorado didn’t come with much warning — or much resistance — and that alone is beginning to say something about where things stand inside the Avalanche organization.
On Wednesday, the Nashville Predators officially named MacFarland their President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, closing the book on a tenure in Colorado that ended almost as quickly as it was allowed to conclude. The timing, more than anything, has sparked the obvious question: was this a departure Colorado tried to prevent, or one they quietly accepted?
On paper, the Avalanche are still operating as a win-now team — Presidents’ Trophy expectations, Stanley Cup aspirations, and a core built around one of the most dominant groups the league has seen in years. But the results have stopped matching the billing. The championships haven’t followed, the draft capital has thinned out, and the roster is starting to show its age in key spots.
So when a senior executive is permitted to walk without much resistance, it naturally raises eyebrows. If MacFarland was truly viewed as part of the long-term foundation, it’s fair to wonder whether the organization would have drawn a harder line. They had the right to.
They didn’t use it.
Some will frame that as courtesy — a respectful send-off for a longtime executive earning a promotion elsewhere. Others will see it as something quieter and more telling: that internal change in Colorado may not be as far off as it looks from the outside.
Either way, it’s another storyline that will inevitably circle back to Joe Sakic the next time he addresses the media.
Familiar Pain, Familiar Opponent
From the outside, the Avalanche’s recent playoff history hasn’t offered much relief.
Last season’s disappointment again ended at the hands of Pete DeBoer and the Dallas Stars in a second consecutive seven-game first-round series. Dallas was dealing with injuries to key players like Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen, which only added to the frustration around Colorado’s exit.
And then there was Mikko Rantanen.
Moved earlier in the year in a decision that still hangs over the franchise, he was sent to the Carolina Hurricanes — only to later surface in Dallas and play a major role in eliminating his former team. It was one of those storylines that refuses to fade, no matter how many months pass.
By the time the series ended, the blame didn’t sit in one place. Assistant coach Ray Bennett ultimately absorbed the formal fallout, but MacFarland and head coach Jared Bednar were both pulled into the larger conversation about accountability within the organization.
Colorado’s power play issues were part of the story, but they weren’t the whole story. At different points, Dallas controlled the pace, dictated the physical tone, and forced stretches where the Avalanche struggled to respond.
One moment stood out more than most — Valeri Nichushkin taking a cross-check to the face from Jamie Benn, with little meaningful pushback afterward.
What stood out even more in hindsight was how that moment echoed beyond the Dallas series. The physical tone Benn established didn’t fade once the series ended. Instead, it became a reference point — not just for what Dallas did, but for how Colorado was increasingly being approached in the postseason. Test the edge. Challenge the response. See what breaks.
That blueprint didn’t stop. It followed them as Colorado refused to address their flaws.
Talent Without Enough Edge
There was an expectation afterward that Colorado would evolve into something heavier, something harder to play against. The reality only partially matched that idea.
Brent Burns brought experience and puck movement, but at this stage of his career he isn’t a player who changes the team’s physical identity. Josh Manson remains the closest thing Colorado has to that element, but injuries have kept him from being a consistent presence.
What hasn’t changed is the offense.
Nathan MacKinnon captured his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s top goal scorer. Martin Nečas, acquired in the Rantanen trade, was outstanding through the first two rounds of the playoffs — driving play, creating offense, and looking like one of Colorado’s most dangerous forwards. But like much of the roster, he went quiet against Vegas once the Golden Knights tightened space and removed time in transition.
Brock Nelson provided steady production after arriving, Parker Kelly broke out with a 21-goal season, and Scott Wedgewood alongside Mackenzie Blackwood formed a strong tandem, sharing the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals against during the regular season (minimum 25 games played).
But the playoffs told a different story.
Against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Avalanche were swept, and once again the gap between regular-season dominance and postseason reality became impossible to ignore.
At that level, skill doesn’t disappear — but it gets compressed. Space shrinks, time disappears, and structure takes over.
And against that structure, Colorado had no answer. Similar to Dallas, Colorado had no response to Vegas’ brutality.
The Cost Of Constant Recalibration
MacFarland’s approach was never reckless — it was deliberate. Aggressive when needed, patient when possible, always trying to keep the championship window from closing.
But over time, the accumulation of moves has left its mark.
Alex Newhook, drafted in 2019 and part of the 2022 Cup team, was traded to Montreal in 2023 for futures and a prospect who never became part of Colorado’s long-term core. In Montreal, he later delivered a breakthrough postseason, including a Game 7 overtime winner against Buffalo and a run to the Eastern Conference Final.
It’s exactly the kind of production that becomes more noticeable when depth scoring disappears in the spring.
On defense, Bo Byram’s departure still stands out. Now in Buffalo, he’s developed into a steady, mobile defenseman after being moved in the deal that brought back Casey Mittelstadt — a move designed to solve Colorado’s long-running search for a second-line center behind Nathan MacKinnon.
Perhaps the most striking reflection of that approach isn’t just in the roster turnover, but in what it has cost beyond it. Colorado does not own a first-round pick in the draft until 2029, and will not make a selection in the first three rounds of the upcoming draft either. For a franchise still operating with championship expectations, it’s a rare level of future compression.
Mittelstadt struggled to find consistency and was eventually moved again — packaged with Will Zellers and a draft pick to Boston for Charlie Coyle. Coyle’s stint didn’t last long either, later being dealt to Columbus with Miles Wood for Gavin Brindley and additional draft capital.
Brindley saw NHL time but finished the season back with the Colorado Eagles.
Layer after layer, the middle of the roster has been reshaped without ever fully stabilizing.
Cal Ritchie was included in the Brock Nelson deal — a move that delivered regular-season production but limited playoff impact. Nazem Kadri’s return brought familiarity and edge, but also a long-term commitment that now looks more complicated as his game ages.
Even smaller moves have added up. The Sam Girard for Brett Kulak trade remains one of the cleaner wins in that stretch.
But the overall direction is clear: Colorado has leaned heavily into a win-now identity that has steadily traded future flexibility for present urgency.
And that only works if the final step actually arrives.
So far, it hasn’t.
The Cycle Comes Full Circle
And now, with MacFarland gone and Joe Sakic once again central to the structure, the Avalanche find themselves circling familiar ground. Not a reset — a recalibration around the same philosophy that delivered the 2022 championship.
The problem is that everything around it has changed.
The core is older. The margins are thinner. And the same approach that once delivered a title has, in recent years, produced more questions than answers.
At some point, the bigger truth becomes hard to ignore.
You can’t keep selling your soul for short-term certainty and expect the same version of success to come back unchanged.
The 2022 team wasn’t just talented — it was stable. It grew together, stayed together, and understood exactly what it was when it mattered most.
Since then, the churn has been constant. Moves made for urgency. Moves made for fit. Moves made for a roster that keeps changing before it ever fully settles.
And that’s where the contrast becomes unavoidable. What once felt like a brotherhood built over years now feels more transactional — like everything has been broken up, moved around, and reassembled elsewhere, with pieces that don’t always naturally fit the same way.
Not bad players. Not bad intentions. Just a team that hasn’t been allowed to stay whole long enough to become what it once was.
And in the middle of it all, Sakic now finds himself back in a familiar position — trying to stabilize a structure he helped build, but didn’t always directly steer through its most aggressive decisions.
Because as MacFarland exits, there’s a growing sense of a familiar pattern underneath it all: when things don’t end in a championship, someone eventually becomes the face of the disappointment. Sometimes it’s a coach. Sometimes it’s an assistant. Sometimes it’s an executive cycle that quietly gets reshaped or replaced before the core ever truly changes.
MacFarland’s departure doesn’t land like a dramatic firing — but it also doesn’t feel entirely disconnected from that pattern either. Another layer of accountability, another shift in responsibility, another figure stepping out as the organization circles back toward the same core group that has defined its last era.
The difference this time is that Joe Sakic isn’t walking into a rebuild or a reset. He’s walking back into a familiar identity — one that already delivered a championship, but has since struggled to find the same level of finishing touch.
And whether MacFarland was the fall guy, a casualty of timing, or simply the next man to move on, the broader reality doesn’t change much.
But that’s the risk of a cup-or-bust mentality. You’re either a genius or the villain. Colorado, for a stretch, looked like neither was up for debate — they terrorized the entire league. It just didn’t carry through when it mattered most.
The Avalanche are still trying to solve the same problem they’ve been chasing since 2022.
They just keep changing who is held responsible for getting them there.