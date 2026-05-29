Claude Lemieux Remembered By Joe Sakic Following Suicide

Joe Sakic paid an emotional tribute to Claude Lemieux on Thursday, remembering his former Avalanche teammate as a fierce competitor, loyal friend, and devoted family man following reports of his death by suicide.
The hockey world awoke to heartbreaking news Thursday as one of the NHL's most memorable playoff performers, Claude Lemieux, was mourned by former teammates, rivals, and fans across North America.
Among those paying tribute was Colorado Avalanche icon Joe Sakic, who shared a heartfelt statement following reports that Lemieux died at the age of 60.
Sakic and Lemieux were central figures on the Avalanche teams that helped define one of hockey's most intense eras during the 1990s. The pair spent parts of five seasons together in Colorado after Lemieux joined the franchise ahead of the 1995-96 campaign. Their partnership reached its pinnacle that spring when the Avalanche captured the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Sakic Pays Tribute To Former Teammate
In a statement released by the Avalanche organization, Sakic reflected on both the player and person he came to know during their years together.
“We are devastated to learn of Claude’s passing,” Sakic said in a statement released through the Avalanche. “‘Pepe’ was a terrific hockey player, a fierce competitor and a champion in every way. He was also a loyal friend who would do anything for his teammates and someone you could always count on. Most importantly he was a wonderful family man and there is nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his grandchildren.
“Today is a very sad day for the Avalanche family and Claude will be greatly missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. On behalf of the entire Avalanche organization, we send our love and prayers to Deborah and the Lemieux family. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace my friend.”
The nickname "Pepe" was widely used by teammates throughout Lemieux's career, and Sakic's remarks underscored the lasting bond that remained long after their playing days ended.
A Career Defined By Championships
Lemieux's NHL journey spanned more than two decades and included stops with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks.
His championship pedigree became one of the defining features of his career. Lemieux earned his first Stanley Cup with Montreal in 1986 before helping the Devils secure the organization's first championship in 1995. After being dealt to Colorado, he immediately added another title in 1996, becoming just the 10th player in league history to win Stanley Cups in consecutive seasons with different teams.
His fourth championship came during a return stint with New Jersey in 2000.
Widely known for his relentless style and ability to elevate his game when the stakes were highest, Lemieux finished his NHL career with 379 goals and 407 assists across 1,215 regular-season contests. He was equally impactful in the postseason, producing 158 points in 234 playoff appearances.
According to multiple reports, Lemieux died by suicide on Thursday. Authorities reportedly responded to an incident at a furniture showroom in Lake Park, Florida, a business owned by Lemieux and his wife.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded to what was described as a suicide attempt at the location, and the property was secured while investigators conducted their work.
The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office has not publicly released records related to the case due to Florida laws governing suicide-related reports.
As tributes continue to pour in from around the hockey community, Lemieux's legacy remains tied to the championships, fierce competitiveness, and unforgettable playoff moments that made him one of the NHL's most recognizable figures.