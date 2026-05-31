Claude Lemieux's Final Gift Could Impact Hockey for Years to Come

Lemieux was also present at Ball Arena on December 11 when the Avalanche celebrated the 1996 Stanley Cup championship team, one of the most iconic groups in franchise history. A central figure in that title run, he took part in the festivities and spent time speaking with reporters afterward. During those conversations, Lemieux reflected on how much the NHL has changed over the years, praising the league's stronger commitment to player safety. He remarked that today's game is "cleaner" than the era in which he played, a time when fights and heavy physical play were far more common across the league.