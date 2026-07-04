Colorado Avalanche Can’t Afford To Lose Artturi Lehkonen
From his Stanley Cup-clinching heroics to elite two-way play, the Finnish winger defines postseason success. Colorado must now weigh his durability against his status as the ultimate big-game weapon.
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have many true “must-keep” players. Artturi Lehkonen is one of them.
The soft-spoken Finnish winger has become one of the most reliable clutch performers in the NHL, a player whose value rises the deeper the stakes get. Call him Mr. Clutch, call him Mr. Big Time — the label has followed him for years, and it’s not going away any time soon. He has one year remaining on a five-year, $22.5 million deal signed in July 2022.
One of the primary reasons Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic targeted Lehkonen was his ability to score meaningful goals in meaningful moments. That reputation was cemented in 2021, when he delivered arguably the biggest goal in nearly three decades of Montreal Canadiens hockey, scoring in overtime to send Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final, where it ultimately fell in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Everything changed the following season when Sakic struck at the trade deadline, acquiring Lehkonen from Montreal in exchange for Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick, with the Canadiens retaining 50 percent of his salary.
From the moment he arrived in Colorado, the “clutch” reputation only grew. Lehkonen scored another overtime winner in the Western Conference Final to send the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final after a sweep of the Edmonton Oilers, then delivered the defining moment of the run — the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 — securing the third Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
His big-game résumé has even carried beyond the NHL. At the Milano Cortina Olympics, Lehkonen brought that same timing to the international stage, scoring the decisive goal in a 3–2 comeback win for Finland at Rho Arena to send his country into the semifinals in what marked its fifth appearance in six Olympic tournaments featuring NHL players.
For Colorado, the conclusion is straightforward: this is not a player you gamble with. An extension feels inevitable. The only real question is structure — term and AAV — with injury history likely shaping how both sides approach the deal.
Lehkonen has dealt with a notable injury history throughout his career. Of his 12 documented absences, a significant portion stem from upper-body issues, particularly his shoulder — roughly three-quarters of his injury history. He underwent shoulder surgery in May 2024 to repair substantial damage and also endured a difficult 2023 season that included finger surgery and a neck injury requiring a brace, which ultimately led to a stint on long-term injured reserve.
Durability remains the primary concern. Lehkonen has only completed a full 82-game regular season once in his career — a number that will rise to 84 games in 2026–27.
That said, it’s a risk the Avalanche are well aware of and willing to manage given what he provides when healthy. Lehkonen is an elite two-way winger with high-end penalty-killing ability, driven by relentless pressure that disrupts opposing power plays and consistently creates shorthanded chances. Offensively, his game is built on timing and positioning — consistently finding soft ice in dangerous areas and finishing plays around the net.
He also plays a far heavier game than his frame suggests. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, Lehkonen routinely battles larger defensemen and pays the physical price for it. He absorbs contact, creates contact, and rarely avoids the dirty areas, even if it means ending up on the ice. That willingness is part of what makes him so valuable.
Lehkonen is coming off another strong season with 21 goals and 27 assists for 48 points in 70 games, just shy of his career-high 51 points set in 2022–23.
At 31 years old — a milestone he reached on the day of publication — he remains exactly the type of player contenders don’t replace, they retain, even if it costs more the second time around.