Colorado Avalanche NHL Draft Guide: Needs, Targets And Top Fits

Baumuller is a hard-charging checking forward who excels in the forechecking role, using his positioning and hockey sense to disrupt opposing plays and force turnovers. His ability to read and react to breakouts is a key strength, as he consistently gets into effective lanes to take away time and space or steer his opponents into traps. Baumuller’s excellent stick work keeps defenders alert, and he frequently comes close to intercepting passes, adding pressure to the opposition’s breakout. This player has a little bit of Valeri Nichushkin and Devon Toews.