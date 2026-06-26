Colorado Avalanche NHL Draft Guide: Needs, Targets And Top Fits
Colorado’s thin prospect pool and aggressive push to add draft capital set the stage for a critical offseason as the Avalanche look to address center depth and add more physicality throughout the lineup.
The Colorado Avalanche enter the 2026 NHL Draft with 10 selections, including Nos. 43, 74, 126, 128, 149, 152, 195, 214, 215, and 222.
After a stretch of aggressive roster maneuvering, Joe Sakic has steadily rebuilt Colorado’s draft capital as part of a broader reset of the organization’s prospect pipeline. Moves such as sending Ross Colton and Isak Posch to the Nashville Predators for two third-round picks, followed by the deal that sent star winger Valeri Nichushkin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for three additional selections, have significantly expanded the Avalanche’s draft flexibility heading into 2026.
Even after those moves, the Avalanche still have clear roster gaps to address. Chief among them is a need for added center depth and more physical presence down the middle.
43. Liam Lefebvre, C.
Lefebvre could come off the board before the Avalanche even get a chance to pick, but if he’s still available, Colorado should not hesitate. The Montreal native is a hard-charging, physical forward who can slide into multiple roles and contribute in different situations. He finished the season with 32 goals and 27 assists for 59 points in 59 regular-season games split between the Océanic and Saguenéens, and added 12 points in 20 playoff games.
If Lefebvre is gone, however, Colorado may pivot to Alessandro Di Iorio—and that wouldn’t be a downgrade. In many ways, Di Iorio could be an even cleaner fit within the Avalanche system. He brings a strong mix of speed, physical play, vision, and a dangerous shot, allowing him to impact the game in multiple ways. Over the years, Colorado has consistently leaned toward versatile forwards like Di Iorio, making him a natural target in their draft approach.
74. Lucas Ambrosio, D.
Ambrosio profiles as a defensive-minded defenseman who moves well and still has some untapped potential on the offensive side of the puck. He has the skating ability to keep up with quicker forwards, while also bringing a large frame that allows him to close gaps and knock opponents off the puck.
For a Colorado blue line that could stand to get tougher, Ambrosio fits the mold. He brings a physical edge, plays with structure in his own zone, and projects as a steady, defensive presence.
126. Sawyer Dingman, LW.
Dingman offers the kind of size that can't be taught. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the Edmonton, Alberta native plays a physical, north-south game while showing the skating ability and offensive tools to develop further. His upside made him a player worth watching throughout the draft process, finishing No. 145 on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings among North American skaters.
128. Giorgos Pantelas, D.
Pantelas projects as a potential two-way defenseman with the tools to grow into a puck-moving role. He has decent skating ability and can contribute to transition play, including joining or leading rushes when given space. However, his skating still needs refinement before it reaches a reliable NHL level.
The biggest concern in his game is how he handles pressure. When facing an aggressive forecheck, he can get rushed into mistakes and will occasionally cough up possession in his own zone. Improving his decision-making and composure under pressure will be key to unlocking his full potential.
149. Dmitri Yakutsenak, C.
Yakutsenak's game is defined by his skating as well as his excellent puck control and sharp offensive instincts. At 6'1 and 201 pounds, Yakutsenak uses his size well on the ice to win board battles and is known for being effective on the power play from the bumper spot.
152. Joby Baumuller, LW.
Baumuller is a hard-charging checking forward who excels in the forechecking role, using his positioning and hockey sense to disrupt opposing plays and force turnovers. His ability to read and react to breakouts is a key strength, as he consistently gets into effective lanes to take away time and space or steer his opponents into traps. Baumuller’s excellent stick work keeps defenders alert, and he frequently comes close to intercepting passes, adding pressure to the opposition’s breakout. This player has a little bit of Valeri Nichushkin and Devon Toews.
195. Michel Myloserdnyy, D.
The Avalanche appear to be shifting toward a more physical identity this season, targeting players who make life difficult for opponents. Myloserdnyy fits that mold perfectly. At 18 years old, he already stands 6-foot-7 and weighs close to 230 pounds, and he doesn’t hesitate to engage physically or step into confrontations. He brings a clear edge to his game and projects as a heavy, intimidating presence on the ice.
214. Danil Sysoyev, C.
Sysoyev projects as a reliable two-way center with the tools to develop into an effective fourth-line player at the NHL level. He's strong in the faceoff circle, moves the puck well, and makes smart, simple plays with possession. While his offensive upside appears limited, his hockey IQ, passing ability, and defensive reliability give him a solid foundation
215. Adel Kalimullin, RW
Kalimullin plays with relentless energy and isn't afraid to throw his body around, delivering big open-ice hits while constantly pressuring opponents. He's an aggressive player who attacks with speed and creates offense through his motor, but his game can get rushed at times. As he continues to refine his puck-handling and learns to better control the pace of play, he should cut down on unnecessary mistakes and become a more consistent offensive threat.
222. Darian Anderson, RW.
Anderson profiles as a reliable depth forward who has a knack for slipping through defensive coverage and finding soft areas in coverage. He does a lot of his damage around the net, tracking down loose pucks and capitalizing on rebound opportunities that can swing momentum in tight games.