Colorado Avalanche: NHL EDGE Stats Show Which Players Have Gained and Lost Speed

Colorado Avalanche
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Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:27 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:27 PM
Updated Nov 16, 2026 4:50 PM
NHL EDGE data reveals which Colorado Avalanche players have lost top-end speed this season and which skaters are moving faster than they did a year ago.
The Colorado Avalanche have built their identity around speed for years. Their ability to fly through the neutral zone, pressure opponents and turn defense into offense has made them one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams.
But are the Avs starting to lose a step?
NHL EDGE tracking data suggests several of Colorado’s regulars aren’t reaching the same top speeds they did last season. That includes some of the biggest names on the roster. A few players have actually gotten faster, though, making for an interesting mix across the lineup.
Here’s a look at who’s moving faster and who has slowed down.
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Who’s Slowed Down?
Nathan MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon is one of the first names that comes to mind when you think of speed in the NHL. Unfortunately for Colorado, he’ll be out for about a month after suffering an upper-body injury last week against the Ottawa Senators.
MacKinnon, the reigning Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy winner, reached 24.78 mph last season but has topped out at 24.01 mph this year.
Artturi Lehkonen
Artturi Lehkonen is having the best start to a season in his career. He leads Colorado with 15 goals and is on pace for 60 over an 84-game season.
His top speed has gone from 21.70 mph last season to 21.36 mph this year. The Finnish winger has been producing at a career-best pace despite the slight dip.
Martin Necas
Martin Necas is coming off his first 100-point season, but his top speed has dropped from 23.89 mph last season to 22.97 mph this year.
Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri knows what it takes to win in Colorado. He helped the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup in 2022 before returning to the team at last season’s trade deadline.
The 36-year-old has gone from a top speed of 22.12 mph last season to 21.61 mph this year.
Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado’s captain has eight goals and five assists through 21 games, finding his scoring touch more often this season.
His top speed, however, has dropped from 22.17 mph to 21.88 mph.
Gavin Brindley
With Colorado dealing with a long list of injuries, Gavin Brindley has found himself in the lineup. He has appeared in six NHL games this season.
Brindley’s top speed has dipped slightly, from 23.16 mph last season to 23.00 mph this year.
Parker Kelly
Parker Kelly is on pace for a 16-goal season, but his top speed has gone from 22.23 mph last season to 21.95 mph this year.
Logan O’Connor
Logan O’Connor has appeared in just 10 games this season. His top speed has dropped from 22.65 mph last season to 21.58 mph this year.
Mike Reilly
Mike Reilly, whom Colorado acquired off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, recorded a top speed of 20.32 mph in eight games with Carolina this season. That is down from 21.07 mph across 42 games last year.
Cale Makar
Cale Makar is expected to miss the next two weeks with a lower-body injury. His top speed has also taken a significant dip, falling from 23.58 mph last season to 22.58 mph this year. The two-time Norris Trophy winner inked an eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension before the start of the season.
Devon Toews
Devon Toews is having a strong offensive start to the season. He already has more goals through 21 games than he recorded in 68 games last year.
His top speed has gone from 22.16 mph last season to 21.87 mph this year.
Sam Malinski
Sam Malinski has seen one of the biggest drops among Colorado’s defensemen. His top speed has fallen from 22.93 mph last season to 21.65 mph this year, despite taking on more ice time.
Brett Kulak
Brett Kulak has gone from a top speed of 21.94 mph last season to 21.47 mph this year.
Brent Burns
At 41 years old, Brent Burns has a pretty good excuse for slowing down. The 2017 Norris Trophy winner played his 1,600th career game on Saturday against Montreal.
His top speed has gone from 22.15 mph last season to 21.42 mph this year.
Josh Manson
Josh Manson is currently out with an ankle injury. Before going down, his top speed had fallen from 22.07 mph last season to 21.05 mph this year.
Who’s Getting Faster?
Jaden Schwartz
Jaden Schwartz appears to have found a second wind since joining Colorado in the offseason. The 34-year-old has seven goals and six assists through 21 games.
He’s also skating faster. Schwartz has improved his top speed from 21.68 mph last season to 22.63 mph this year.
Brock Nelson
Brock Nelson is coming off a strong season and an Olympic gold medal. The veteran forward has six goals and seven assists through 21 games.
Nelson has also picked up some speed, going from 22.64 mph last season to 22.87 mph this year. He may look like a candidate for a Just For Men commercial, but apparently he still has some extra speed in the tank.
Nicolas Roy
Nicolas Roy is tall, handsome and, apparently, a little faster than he was last season. The 6-foot-4 Canadian has seen his top speed climb from 20.97 mph to 21.08 mph.
He also missed six games earlier this season with a lower-body injury.
Fedor Svechkov
Fedor Svechkov is no longer a Nashville Predator, but with his speed improvement, you might think he was running from one. Terrible joke aside, the Avalanche forward has increased his top speed from 22.88 mph last season to 23.51 mph this year.
What About the Rookies?
T.J. Hughes
T.J. Hughes doesn’t have a previous NHL season to compare against, but his top speed is 21.94 mph to start his career. The 25-year-old is getting his first taste of NHL action.
Alex Gagne
Alex Gagne made his NHL debut Saturday against Montreal and recorded a top speed of 17.55 mph. With only one game under his belt, there’s no previous NHL number to compare it with. However, 17.55 mph. is a ways away from where the Avs need Gagne to be, so that may explain one reason why Colorado chose to claim Reilly at this time.
The Bottom Line
Several Avalanche players have seen their top speeds decline from last season, including MacKinnon, Makar and Necas. Those are three of Colorado’s biggest names, and all have built their games around speed.
But the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Lehkonen is putting together the best season of his career, Landeskog is producing, and Toews has already surpassed last year’s goal total. Meanwhile, Schwartz, Nelson and Svechkov have all posted faster top speeds.
Colorado still has plenty of speed throughout its lineup. Whether the changes in these numbers become a bigger story as the season progresses is something worth watching.
But it’s a long season. Let’s catch up on this topic before the playoffs.
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