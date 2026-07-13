Colorado Avalanche Officially Sign Fabian Lysell to Prove-It Contract
The Colorado Avalanche have officially signed Fabian Lysell to a one-year prove-it contract, giving the former first-round pick a fresh opportunity to revive his NHL career.
The Colorado Avalanche have officially handed Fabian Lysell the opportunity he was waiting for.
Colorado announced Monday that it has signed the 23-year-old forward to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season, giving the former first-round pick a prove-it deal just weeks after acquiring him from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Ivan Ivan. Financial details have yet to been disclosed.
For both sides, the timing makes sense.
The Avalanche add another low-risk, high-upside talent to an organization that has built a reputation for successful reclamation projects, while Lysell gets a fresh start after several seasons spent trying to establish himself in Boston's system.
Colorado has seen this story unfold before.
Andre Burakovsky blossomed into a Stanley Cup champion after arriving from Washington. Valeri Nichushkin resurrected a career many around the league had begun to write off, evolving into one of the Avalanche's most valuable players after his departure from Dallas.
Lysell now arrives in Denver hoping to follow a similar blueprint.
Originally selected 21st overall by the Bruins in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Swedish winger has yet to translate his immense skill into a permanent NHL role. He has appeared in just 12 career NHL games, recording one goal and two assists, while spending the majority of his professional career with the AHL's Providence Bruins.
Last season, Lysell registered 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games as Providence captured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for finishing with the American Hockey League's best regular-season record. He ranked sixth on the club in scoring while finishing fifth in both goals and assists before appearing in one Calder Cup Playoff game.
The numbers remain respectable, but they also reflect a prospect whose development plateaued after an encouraging start.
A 50-point campaign in 2023-24 appeared to signal a breakthrough. Instead, it was followed by 34 points in 52 games during the 2024-25 season and 42 points this past year, leaving questions about whether the missing ingredient was consistency, opportunity, or simply the right environment.
Even Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged the relationship fell short of expectations.
"He hasn't fully grasped at the NHL level what it probably requires to play each and every night. He took ownership of that today," Sweeney said after the trade. "We took ownership that, could we have done more and better in supporting him? Probably."
That mutual accountability ultimately led both sides toward a fresh start.
Lysell's talent has never been difficult to identify. His skating, creativity with the puck, and offensive instincts made him one of the premier prospects in his draft class. The challenge has been converting those flashes into the kind of dependable, two-way game necessary to earn an everyday NHL role.
The Avalanche are betting they can help bridge that gap.
Before turning professional in North America, Lysell developed in Sweden with Luleå HF of the Swedish Hockey League while starring in Frölunda's junior program. He crossed the Atlantic following his draft year and immediately showcased his offensive ceiling with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, collecting 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 53 regular-season games before erupting for 21 points in 12 playoff contests. His 17 postseason assists led the entire WHL that spring.
Internationally, Lysell has represented Sweden at two IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, earning bronze medals at both the 2022 World Juniors and the 2021 U18 tournament.
Now, the next chapter begins in Colorado.
The one-year contract gives Lysell an opportunity to reset his career while providing the Avalanche with another intriguing reclamation project at minimal risk. If the change of scenery unlocks the offensive potential that made him a first-round selection, Colorado could once again find itself turning another overlooked talent into a meaningful contributor.
For Lysell, that's exactly what this prove-it season is designed to determine.