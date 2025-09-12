Colorado Avalanche Rookie Tournament Opens Up With Practice on Thursday

Denver, Colo. - One of the big markers of the return to hockey season is the Rookie Tournament that takes place before training camps. The Colorado Avalanche prospects officially kicked things off at Family Sports Center, the official practice facility of the Avalanche, on Thursday morning.

The Avalanche released their rookie showcase roster on September 2nd. Of the listed names on the roster, the only skater not dressing is Taylor Makar, who is recovering from what is believed to be an injury sustained during the off-season.

Among the list of participants, Linus Funck (D), a 4th round pick in this most recent NHL Entry Draft, will play before he joins the OHL's London Knights for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Cooper Gay (F), a name to keep an eye on, made his professional debut with the Eagles after finishing his collegiate career at the University of St. Thomas. Once he joined the Eagles in Loveland, he tallied a single point in the form of a goal in two games played.

Gavin Brindley (F), also listed on Colorado's roster, will be a player to watch during this tournament. Brindley, acquired in the trade that sent Miles Wood and Charlie Coyle to the Columbus Blue Jackets, registered 6g/11a in 52 GP with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) last season. While nothing spectacular on the scoresheet, he's a smaller forward, listed at 5'9", and known for his speed and skills as a two-way player, making him a valuable asset in Colorado's arsenal of prospects.

Nikita Prishchepov (F), who made his NHL debut in the 2024-25 season, could be facing a positive opportunity to make a case for himself as a trusted call-up this upcoming season. He did not register any points in the 10 games he played with the Avalanche last season, but totalled 9g/14a in 59 GP with the Colorado Eagles (AHL).

This most recent NHL season saw 40+ players dress for the Avalanche amid roster management due to suspensions and, mainly, injury. A tournament like this allows players to showcase their skills on a larger stage while also receiving valuable instruction from coaching and skills staff as they move on to their respective teams for the upcoming season. While Colorado's front office has spent a lot of the organization's prospect pool in trades in recent years, there's still a lot of exciting talent to keep an eye on this upcoming weekend.

Colorado's rookies will feature in two of the three games during this tournament, the first of which will occur on Friday, September 12th, at 6:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) against the Utah Mammoth's rookies. Their second appearance will come on Sunday, September 14th, at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) against the Vegas Golden Knights. Both games are set to be played at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, on Rink #2.

