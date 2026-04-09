Colorado Avalanche Vs. Calgary Flames: Odds, Time, And TV Info

The Colorado Avalanche host the Calgary Flames on Thursday night as heavy favorites, with Colorado’s league-best defense and Calgary’s struggling offense setting the stage for their penultimate meeting of the season.
The Western Conference’s top team returns home Thursday night as the Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10) host the Calgary Flames (32-36-9) in a late-season matchup set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Colorado continues to separate itself as one of the league’s most complete teams, allowing just 2.48 goals per game — the best mark in the NHL. Calgary, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistent offense, averaging 2.57 goals per game, which ranks near the bottom of the league at 30th.
Both teams enter on short rest after Tuesday night outings. Colorado is coming off a 3–1 road victory over the St. Louis Blues, a game in which its defensive structure once again proved difficult to break down. Calgary, on the other hand, dropped a 4–3 overtime decision to the Dallas Stars, a result that continued a season defined by close but inconsistent performances.
With the regular season winding down, Thursday’s matchup presents a clear contrast in trajectory, form, and statistical profile.
Avalanche Vs. Flames Odds And Betting Lines
Colorado enters as a heavy favorite at -333 on the moneyline, while Calgary sits as a significant underdog at +265. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals, suggesting expectations of a moderately high-scoring game despite Colorado’s defensive strengths.
The implied probability models give the Avalanche roughly a 76.9% chance to win, compared to 27.4% for the Flames.
Avalanche Trends And Performance Indicators
Colorado has consistently delivered when favored this season, winning 51 of 76 games in which they entered as the moneyline favorite. Even in matchups where the line has been similarly steep (lower than -333), the Avalanche have gone 7-2.
Over their last 10 games, the Avalanche have posted a 7-3-0 record, collecting 85% of possible points while scoring 40 goals. Defensively, they’ve allowed just 23 goals during that stretch — a 2.3 goals-against average that aligns closely with their season-long dominance in their own zone.
From a totals perspective, Colorado games have gone over 6.5 goals in 32 of 77 contests (41.6%), indicating that while their defense is elite, their scoring balance can still push games into higher totals depending on opponent pace.
Flames Trends And Underdog Outlook
Calgary has spent much of the season in the underdog role, entering as such in 62 games and managing 22 wins (35.5%) in those matchups. Against long odds (+265 or higher), the Flames have had limited opportunities and are 0-1 in those situations.
The implied probability model assigns Calgary a 27.4% chance to pull off the upset in this matchup.
Recent form offers some encouragement. Over their last 10 games, the Flames are 6-2-2, earning points in 70% of those contests while producing more offense than their season average. Calgary has scored 33 goals during that span (3.3 per game), a noticeable uptick from their overall pace.
Defensively, however, concerns remain. The Flames have allowed 35 goals over those same 10 games (3.5 per game), reflecting ongoing inconsistencies that have made it difficult to sustain winning streaks.
Calgary games have exceeded 6.5 goals in 29 of 77 contests this season, indicating a near-even split between higher- and lower-scoring outcomes depending on opponent style.