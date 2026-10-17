Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Key Players and Matchups

Nelson tied the game at 8:21 with a finish from the left doorstep, but neither team found another goal in regulation or overtime. In the shootout, Jason Robertson scored for Dallas in the first round, Kadri answered for Colorado in the second, and Roope Hintz delivered the coup de grace in the finale Scott Wedgewood, in his second start of the season, finished with 20 saves on 22 shots for the Avalanche.