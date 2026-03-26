Colorado Hockey Night Showcases Youth Mental Skills Development

Ahead of Colorado Hockey Night, presented by Toyota, the Colorado Avalanche partnered with 1616 and the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) to host a distinguished event aimed at fostering the mental development of young hockey players.
“We find value in developing players not only on the ice but as teammates and leaders off of the ice and the 1616 program helps us to do just that,” said Taylor Patrick, Event Manager, Youth Hockey Development for the Avalanche.
Prior to the Avalanche’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 16th, participants from the Arapahoe Lady Warriors and Vail Mountaineers engaged in an educational session focused on strengthening their mental acuity and resilience. The initiative was sponsored by Toyota and the Hard Hat Heroes Fund, with Toyota contributing $100 to youth hockey programs in Colorado for each goal scored by the Avalanche.
During the pre-game event, the young athletes received guidance from Meredith Wolff, Executive Director of the Ladd Foundation, who emphasized the significance of resilience and managing controllable factors both on the ice and in everyday life. Players were encouraged to reflect on challenging experiences during games and discuss how they responded, cultivating self-awareness and adaptive coping strategies.
The session continued with a Q&A led by Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog. Landeskog shared insights on leadership, maintaining a positive outlook, and relying on family as a support system throughout injury recovery. He further highlighted the critical role of mental preparation, stressing the importance of introspection, open dialogue, and allowing others into one’s journey.
1616 is a nonprofit organization founded by two-time Stanley Cup champion Andrew Ladd and his wife, Brandy. The program delivers virtual youth hockey experiences that leverage true stories from professional players to inspire participants to cultivate connection, confidence, and character, both on and off the ice. Over the past four seasons, thousands of youth teams across the United States, including numerous teams in Colorado, have benefited from the program.
“They really saw a need to bring proactive mental health and mental performance skills into the youth hockey atmosphere,” Wolff said.
Neesha Lenzini, Safesport Co-Director, emphasized that 1616 equips CAHA with an effective framework for nurturing well-rounded, healthy hockey players, teams, and programs. Lenzini noted her intent to engage all 160-plus 12U teams in Colorado with the program.
Lenzini also underscored the essential nature of mental and character development within youth hockey.
“If you don’t put time into the mental and the character development, then all the money you spend everywhere else is wasted,” Lenzini said. “Because you may have a kid who plays some hockey, but you don’t truly have a hockey player that’s a member of the team in the moments that matter the most.”
Colorado Hockey Night proved to be a rewarding experience for both the Avalanche and the youth participants, reinforcing the integral role of mental preparation and character development in shaping the next generation of hockey players.