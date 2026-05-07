Colorado Leads 2-0 Heading To St. Paul As Fans Eye Tickets For Games 3 And 4

The Colorado Avalanche head to St. Paul with a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Wild as attention turns to ticket availability for Games 3 and 4 at Grand Casino Arena.
With the series now shifting to St. Paul, Colorado Avalanche fans are gearing up to travel in numbers as Games 3 and 4 against the Minnesota Wild hit Minnesota this weekend and Monday night.
The Colorado Avalanche carry a 2-0 series lead into enemy ice, and for traveling fans, it’s become a full-on road mission—turning the atmosphere inside Grand Casino Arena into a split crowd that still heavily features burgundy and blue.
Game 3 arrives Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET, followed quickly by Game 4 on Monday, setting up a pivotal back-to-back stretch that could swing the entire series before it returns to Denver.
Ticket demand has climbed as Avalanche supporters plan the trip. At the moment, the lowest entry point for a pair of tickets sits around $278 for two seats, with prices rising significantly for lower-bowl and premium viewing locations along the glass and behind the benches.
Series Schedule (Written Out)
- Game 3 — Saturday, May 9 Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota Puck drop: 9:00 p.m. ET Tickets: from approximately $278 for two tickets
- Game 4 — Monday, May 11 Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota Time: TBD Tickets: prices fluctuate, generally higher closer to game time
- Game 5 (If Necessary) — Wednesday, May 13 Colorado (Denver, Colorado) Location: Ball Arena
- Game 6 (If Necessary) — Friday, May 15 St. Paul, Minnesota Grand Casino Arena
- Game 7 (If Necessary) — Sunday, May 17 Denver, Colorado Ball Arena
For Avalanche fans making the trip, the equation is straightforward: bring the noise on the road, try to steal at least one in Minnesota, and put the series within striking distance before it heads back to Denver.
Stat Leaders
Following a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and the first two games of their series against the Minnesota Wild, the Colorado Avalanche have been powered by a steady wave of production across their top players.
Nathan MacKinnon leads the way with 10 points through six playoff games, tallying four goals and six assists while driving the Avalanche attack at both even strength and on the power play.
Behind him, there’s a three-way tie at seven points. Martin Nečas has one goal and six assists, continuing to serve as a primary playmaker. Gabriel Landeskog has chipped in three goals and four assists, providing timely offense and physical presence. Devon Toews also sits at seven points with two goals and five assists, anchoring the back end while still contributing offensively.
Artturi Lehkonen has added six points of his own with three goals and three assists, continuing to be a consistent net-front threat.
Further down the lineup, Cale Makar has produced four goals across the six games, while Nicolas Roy has added three goals, giving Colorado important secondary scoring throughout their run.
Six wins down and 10 more to go to become Stanley Cup champions once again. We'll see what the Colorado Avalanche are capable of as we continue to march through the playoffs.