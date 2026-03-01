Colorado’s Clock Is Ticking: Will Laughton Be The Answer?

The clock is ticking, and the Colorado Avalanche still have a hole to fill down the middle.
With the NHL trade deadline less than a week away, Colorado remains in the market for a third-line center — and the latest buzz doesn’t center around Nicolas Roy. Instead, a familiar name is resurfacing. Scott Laughton, long linked to the Avalanche over the past couple of seasons, is once again generating momentum.
The 31-year-old forward once believed he would spend his entire career with the Philadelphia Flyers, the organization that selected him 20th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Laughton spent parts of 12 seasons in Philadelphia before being dealt at last year’s deadline to the Toronto Maple Leafs — a move that proved how quickly stability can disappear in this league.
Now, as speculation swirls again, Laughton understands the reality of the business.
Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, he was asked how difficult it is to stay focused when trade chatter lingers in the background.
"I haven't changed much, you know?" Laughton said. "I take pride in trying to be consistent in every facet of coming in to the rink and being positive.
"It's out of our control. It's in no one's control except the staff. We have to go out and do a job and play for each other and hold each other accountable and make it difficult on teams and get a lead and make it hard for them to come back in games."
What makes Laughton particularly appealing on the market isn’t just positional need — it’s the details of his game. He brings a veteran presence to the room, sets a professional tone on and off the ice, and consistently delivers in the faceoff circle. His 56.7 percent win rate ranks among the NHL’s top 20, giving any contender an immediate boost in puck possession, especially in critical defensive-zone draws.
There’s also financial flexibility at play. With a manageable $3 million cap hit, and the possibility that Toronto could retain a portion of the salary, Laughton becomes an even more attractive option for cap-strapped teams looking to add experience and reliability without disrupting their books.
If Laughton emerges as the primary target, it could effectively cool any reunion chatter involving former Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, now with the Calgary Flames. League sources suggest Calgary has little interest in retaining any portion of Kadri’s $7 million cap hit — a significant hurdle for a Colorado front office that values financial maneuverability.
General manager Chris MacFarland has built a reputation around disciplined cap management and calculated moves. Absorbing a full $7 million commitment for a depth role would run counter to that philosophy.
Another name to monitor is Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. However, similar questions arise there as well. Trocheck carries a $5.625 million cap hit, and any serious discussion would likely hinge on salary retention.
No matter who Colorado ultimately acquires — if anyone — the move will almost certainly be made with the bigger picture in mind.
A contract extension for star defenseman Cale Makar looms large. The two-time Norris Trophy winner’s six-year, $54 million extension expires at the end of next season, and with the salary cap projected to climb to approximately $113.5 million by the time his next deal kicks in, Makar could realistically command an average annual value in the $17–18 million range.
That reality makes it far more likely the Avalanche pursue a rental option rather than taking on long-term money that could complicate future flexibility.
As the deadline approaches, Colorado’s front office remains active — and The Hockey News will keep you updated as the situation unfolds.