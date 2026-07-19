Colorado’s Offseason Has Been A Disaster… Unless You Understand The Bigger Picture

It was similar to what happened when Tyson Fury took away Deontay Wilder's greatest weapon in their rematch, ironically in Las Vegas, in 2020. Wilder had built his career around one of the most dangerous punches in boxing, but once Fury removed that threat, Wilder never found a consistent answer. Against Vegas, Colorado faced a similar problem. Once the Golden Knights eliminated what made the Avalanche so dangerous, there wasn't another solution waiting.