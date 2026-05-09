Colorado’s Speed And Depth Leave Wild Searching For Answers In Round Two

Colorado has seized complete control of the series with a 2–0 lead, overwhelming Minnesota with pace, depth scoring, and sustained pressure as the Wild head home facing an uphill battle to respond.
The Colorado Avalanche have overwhelmed the Minnesota Wild in nearly every phase of the game and now head to St. Paul sitting two wins away from a Western Conference Final berth.
Avalanche Closing In On Commanding Sweep As Pressure Mounts On Minnesota
Colorado enters Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead after combining for 14 goals through the first two games at Ball Arena, including a chaotic 9-6 victory in the opener followed by a far more structured 5-2 performance in Game 2.
The offensive depth has been relentless.
Nathan MacKinnon continues to look like the most dangerous player left in the postseason, while Cale Makar has repeatedly tilted the ice every time he’s on it. Colorado has already had 11 different goal scorers through two games, underscoring just how difficult it is to focus defensive attention on any single line or pairing.
MacKinnon enters Game 3 leading all playoff scorers with 10 points, while the Avalanche as a group have dictated tempo for long stretches, especially through the neutral zone where Minnesota has struggled to contain Colorado’s speed and puck movement.
Colorado’s Speed Has Completely Changed The Series
What’s become increasingly clear is that this is not just a talent gap — it’s a pace problem.
Colorado is playing faster, cleaner, and with more layered support through the middle of the ice. Entry pressure from the Wild has been inconsistent, and when Minnesota does generate offense, it has often come after extended defensive shifts that leave them chasing the puck the other way.
Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have each shown flashes of impact, but sustained zone time has been rare, and Colorado’s transition game has repeatedly turned harmless exits into rush chances in the opposite direction.
Minnesota’s margin for error is now razor-thin.
Minnesota Is Running Out Of Time
Despite scoring six goals in Game 1, the Wild have spent most of the series reacting rather than dictating. Goaltending has been exposed on extended sequences, and defensive coverage breakdowns have been particularly costly against Colorado’s top-end speed and puck support.
There have been brief stretches where Minnesota has pushed momentum back in their favor, but those moments have not held long enough to shift the overall rhythm of the series.
Now down 2-0, the pressure shifts dramatically heading into St. Paul. Statistically, teams in this position are already in survival territory, and against a roster as deep and explosive as Colorado’s, the challenge becomes even steeper.
The Avalanche, meanwhile, are in full control of their own trajectory. They are now just two wins away from completing a sweep and advancing deeper into the Western Conference bracket.
Elsewhere in the postseason picture, the Carolina Hurricanes — who lead the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 — also remain in position to potentially move to 8-0 in the playoffs with a win later today, further emphasizing how quickly separation is forming across the league’s remaining field.
For Colorado, however, the focus remains narrow: avoid emotional swings, manage the road environment, and maintain the pace that has defined the first two games.
Because through two contests, the message has been consistent — when the Avalanche are moving this fast, very few teams can keep up for long.