Could Avalanche Nemesis Mason Marchment Be The Missing Piece In Colorado?
A potential market shift sparked by the Brady Tkachuk trade raises bigger questions for the Colorado Avalanche, from Valeri Nichushkin’s future to whether a physical, playoff-shaping forward like Mason Marchment could fit their next evolution.
A blockbuster like the Brady Tkachuk deal doesn’t just change rosters—it changes what the rest of the league thinks is possible.
For the Colorado Avalanche, the ripple effects of Tkachuk’s move to the Florida Panthers on Sunday are impossible to ignore. Ottawa landed a haul headlined by the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, along with a conditional first-round selection in 2029 and a second-round pick in 2027. The No. 25 pick, notably, was flipped earlier in the day by Florida in a separate move involving Seattle and forward Mackie Samoskevich.
And when a package like that moves for a player of Tkachuk’s caliber, it naturally resets the conversation around what elite, high-impact forwards are worth across the league.
For the Avalanche, that inevitably circles back to Valeri Nichushkin.
In recent days, The Hockey News has explored the idea of whether Colorado should even consider moving him—ultimately leaning toward the idea that the organization would be better served evaluating him for at least another half-season before making any long-term decision. But trades like this reopen the door to more aggressive thinking.
What would it look like if Colorado explored a package built around Nichushkin—and potentially cash considerations—for the No. 9 overall pick? Even if that’s ambitious, a pivot toward something closer to No. 25 might be more realistic depending on how the market evolves. Either way, the Avalanche are in a position where adding draft capital has value after years of dealing picks away in win-now moves.
Ottawa’s return underscores that point: the No. 9 pick, the No. 25 pick, a conditional first-round selection in the 2029 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in 2027.
And that’s before factoring in how quickly a market like this can get crowded. There are 30 other front offices looking at the same framework, and inevitably, someone will try to replicate it with their own roster calculus.
From Colorado’s perspective, the upside isn’t just the pick—it’s flexibility. Moving Nichushkin would also mean shedding his contract structure, which is notably front-loaded. While his $6.125 million cap hit remains the same, the Avalanche would be responsible for just under $5 million in actual salary this season. That kind of financial space can be just as valuable as the draft assets themselves if it opens the door to another impact player.
And that’s where another name enters the conversation.
Per NHL insider David Pagnotta, Mason Marchment is expected to test the free agent market. That alone is going to draw mixed reactions from Avalanche fans—some will see the fit immediately, others probably won’t be thrilled with the idea given how he’s played against Colorado in the past.
But stylistically, he’s exactly the type of player this roster has lacked at times: big, physical, heavy on the puck, and capable of scoring goals while changing the tone of a playoff series. The Avalanche found out first-hand against Vegas what happens when a series turns into a war of attrition rather than skill. Marchment fits firmly on the “make it miserable to play against” spectrum, and those are the kinds of players contenders tend to circle back to.
Marchment’s last contract was a four-year, $18 million deal ($4.5 million AAV). If the Avalanche move Nichushkin or find another way to offload salary, they would be positioned to comfortably afford him. And with the salary cap continuing to rise, Marchment’s next deal would likely come in higher than his previous contract, reflecting both market growth and his role as a physical, middle-six impact forward.
This is where another layer of context matters. Marchment’s name already carries a reputation in Colorado circles for being a thorn in their side, and he’s the kind of player teams don’t forget easily once the stakes rise.
Marchment arguably changed the tone of the 2024 postseason when a heavy hit on Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman knocked him out of the playoffs, before Edmonton eventually fell to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
This is where the broader roster idea starts to take shape. If Colorado does move Nichushkin, even partially to recoup draft capital, it opens a dual path: replenishing the prospect pool while also giving the front office flexibility to chase a different type of impact forward in free agency or trade.
Instead of your highest pick coming in the third round, maybe there’s a chance to step into the first two rounds again—targeting players like Alberts Šmits, the No. 2-ranked international skater by NHL Central Scouting, or potentially, if Colorado lands a pick in the mid-first range, someone like Ilya Morozov.
It becomes a balance of present and future. Not one or the other.
Yes, completely aware that Mason Marchment has been an absolute pain in Colorado’s side in past matchups, and Josh Manson has had his grievances with him over the years. The first day of practice might feel a bit like a therapy session with Draymond Green in the room, but the underlying question is whether Colorado is ready to keep getting outmuscled by teams built for playoff trench warfare.
The Avalanche have tried to win with skill and structure. The question now is whether the next step requires a little more edge.
And whether that edge comes through a trade, free agency, or both, it’s exactly the type of decision Joe Sakic and the front office are going to have to weigh this offseason.