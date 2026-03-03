Could Kiefer Sherwood Be the Avalanche’s Midseason Upgrade?

Sherwood, recently acquired by San Jose from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for AHL defenseman Cole Clayton and two second-round draft picks (2026 & 2027), offers a rare combination of scoring ability, physicality, and playoff-ready competitiveness.



In the 2024–25 season, Sherwood totaled 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) across 78 games, consistently driving play while providing reliable two-way minutes. Beyond his offensive contributions, Sherwood is one of the league’s most physical forwards, registering 462 hits, highlighting his willingness to engage and win battles along the boards — a trait that often proves decisive in the postseason.