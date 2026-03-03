Could Kiefer Sherwood Be the Avalanche’s Midseason Upgrade?

Kiefer Sherwood's tenure with the San Jose Sharks could be short-lived after all.
The Colorado Avalanche are reportedly exploring trade options within the Western Conference as they look to fortify their lineup ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Sherwood emerging as a potential target, per insider reports.
Sherwood, recently acquired by San Jose from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for AHL defenseman Cole Clayton and two second-round draft picks (2026 & 2027), offers a rare combination of scoring ability, physicality, and playoff-ready competitiveness.
In the 2024–25 season, Sherwood totaled 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) across 78 games, consistently driving play while providing reliable two-way minutes. Beyond his offensive contributions, Sherwood is one of the league’s most physical forwards, registering 462 hits, highlighting his willingness to engage and win battles along the boards — a trait that often proves decisive in the postseason.
For a roster already positioned as a Stanley Cup contender, Sherwood’s addition would address two critical needs: depth scoring and physicality. A forward who can contribute offensively while elevating the team’s grit could provide the Avalanche with a meaningful edge in tight playoff matchups.
From a financial standpoint, the Avalanche currently have approximately $2.3 million in cap space, making Sherwood’s contract feasible without complex maneuvering. The bigger challenge lies in the potential return San Jose would demand.
According to PuckPedia, Colorado holds two 2027 second-round picks, and acquiring Sherwood could require attaching a defensive prospect in addition to draft capital. The Avalanche would need to weigh this cost against the potential short-term benefit of adding a depth forward who might not re-sign beyond this season.
Earlier this season, the Colorado Avalanche were reportedly among the teams exploring a potential deal for Sherwood. While trade speculation swirled for weeks, the Vancouver Canucks ultimately sent the veteran forward to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for two second-round draft picks.
With Colorado still assessing its needs at third-line center, Sherwood could re-emerge as a viable target. His modest $1.5 million cap hit combined with a potentially high upside makes him an appealing addition. The urgency may grow following Artturi Lehkonen’s upper-body injury in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. While the severity and timeline of Lehkonen’s absence remain uncertain, a longer-term injury could make Sherwood an even more attractive option for the Avalanche.
Ultimately, the decision rests with Avalanche general manager Chris McFarland. Investing multiple second-round selections and a prospect for a potential rental is a calculated risk — one that must balance immediate playoff impact with the team’s long-term competitive strategy.