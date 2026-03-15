Dallas Inches Closer, Colorado Holds On in Central Division Chase

“There's a lot of open ice out there,” Harley told reporters. “Speed and skill are the forefront of it. It’s pretty positionless out there and I like to play offense. (Overtime) fits me very well. I felt like I had a step on them and you never know. Put it on net and see what happens. Winning is fun. It’s a shame we blew our two-goal lead. But two points is two points.”