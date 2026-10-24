MacKinnon’s Four-Point Night Leads Avalanche Past Lightning in 6-3 Win

Colorado Avalanche
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Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026 1:58 AMPublished Oct 24, 2026 1:58 AM
Updated Oct 24, 2026 4:33 AM
Nathan MacKinnon recorded a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, backed by 28 saves from Mackenzie Blackwood and a strong offensive showing from Martin Necas, and Artturi Lehkonen.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, getting a four-point night from Nathan MacKinnon and a strong performance from Mackenzie Blackwood.
MacKinnon finished with a goal and three assists, while Martin Necas had a goal and two assists. Artturi Lehkonen added a goal and an assist, and Devon Toews finished with a goal and an assist. Fedor Svechkov and Nazem Kadri also scored for Colorado.
Blackwood made 28 saves, while Jake Guentzel scored twice for Tampa Bay and Charle-Édouard D’Astous added a goal. Brayden Point finished with two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots.
Colorado dropped two on the road, a 3-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, and a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils the following day. Any concerns about fatigued were answered in this game, as the Lightning were fresh off a 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, a team with one of the most explosive offensive scoring units in the NHL.
And despite Tampa outshooting Colorado 34-23, the Avalanche made the most of their opportunities and buried them with ferocious counterattacks from the onset.
First Period
Martin Necas found Devon Toews at the doorstep just 68 seconds into the game, with MacKinnon picking up the assist to give the Avalanche an early lead.
Jaden Schwartz appeared to tie the game nearly five minutes in, but the goal was waved off after he kicked the puck past Blackwood. Colorado made Tampa pay shortly after, scoring on the power play at 5:52 with Brandon Hagel in the box for tripping. Kadri buried a pass from T.J. Hughes in the low slot to make it 2-0.
Tampa had its chances, controlling possession at times and forcing Colorado’s defense to scramble around its own net. The Lightning also kept the Avalanche’s top line on the ice for extended shifts and tested Blackwood with a flurry of shots, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Despite being outshot 12-9, Colorado took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.
Second Period
Svechkov made it 3-0 just 24 seconds into the second period, knocking in his own rebound past Vasilevskiy. It appeared Svechkov was looking to set up T.J. Hughes at the backdoor, but after Vasilevskiy poke-checked the puck, the rebound fell right back to Svechkov, who finished the play.
Logan O’Connor, playing for the first time this season after recovering from a lower-body injury and dealing with the loss of his father, was called for goaltender interference after colliding with Vasilevskiy. Colorado killed off the penalty.
Tampa later earned a 4-on-3 power play after Taylor Makar tripped Conor Geekie. Following the whistle, Sam Malinski cross-checked Dominic James, and the two got into a brief scrum along the boards. Both players received roughing minors.
On the ensuing power play, D’Astous scored for Tampa, finishing a rebound off a one-timer to cut Colorado’s lead to 3-1.
After Colorado killed off a tripping penalty to Lehkonen with 7:10 remaining, the winger got one back. MacKinnon set him up in the low slot, and Lehkonen buried his ninth goal in 11 games to restore Colorado’s three-goal lead at 4-1.
The Avalanche were making the most of their chances while doing a better job defensively, breaking up plays and limiting Tampa’s opportunities around the net.
Colorado was called for too many men on the ice with less than three minutes left in the period, and Tampa capitalized on the power play. Point fed Guentzel at the doorstep for his second goal of the night, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
The Avalanche challenged the goal, arguing that the puck had hit the upper netting before crossing the line. After an extensive review, officials determined the puck had hit the glass, not the netting, and the goal stood.
With contributions throughout the lineup and timely saves when they needed them, the Avalanche finished the night with a much-needed response against Tampa Bay.
Through 40 minutes, Colorado held a 4-2 lead, but Tampa continued to push, building a 27-17 advantage in shots on goal.
Third Period
MacKinnon gave Colorado some breathing room just 4:18 into the final period. He took a drop pass from Lehkonen near center ice, broke in with speed and fired a shot past Vasilevskiy for his seventh goal of the season, extending the lead to 5-2.
MacKinnon’s goal capped off a four-point night, while Colorado continued to find ways to keep Tampa at a distance.
The Lightning added another goal to make it 5-3, keeping the pressure on the Avalanche late in the game. But Necas put things away with an empty-net goal with 2:41 remaining in regulation, sealing the 6-3 win.
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