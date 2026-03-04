Don't Trade Valeri Nichushkin

The Colorado Avalanche have been atop the NHL all season. But as Friday’s trade deadline nears, swirling speculation suggests the club could be open to shaking things up — including potentially moving a player who might be more valuable staying put than gone.
Former Avalanche insider Adrian Dater wrote on X, "I’m hearing that Val Nichushkin might suddenly be in play as #Avs trade piece."
Let’s make one thing very clear: this would be a very poor decision by the Avalanche.
Nichushkin, who turns 31 this week, has been a foundational piece of Colorado’s identity for years. At his peak, he was one of the NHL’s most dangerous two-way power forwards — a force on the forecheck, a puck-possession driver, and a relentless net-front presence. During Colorado’s Stanley Cup run, he was indispensable. Nichushkin posted nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 20 games and even played through a broken foot in the Cup-clinching game.
Yes, this season’s scoring numbers — 12 goals and 24 assists in 51 games — don’t match the highs Avalanche fans are used to. And yes, his eight-year, $49 million contract has drawn scrutiny. There have been injuries and off-ice personal challenges. But focusing strictly on raw counting stats misses what Nichushkin actually provides.
Nichushkin does the things that matter most in playoff hockey — disrupting opposing breakouts, forcing turnovers, wearing down defenders, and tipping pucks in dangerous scoring areas. Those contributions rarely dominate headlines, but they frequently decide postseason games.
Colorado’s record without him over recent years is also telling. The Avalanche have been significantly better with Nichushkin in the lineup than without him — a reflection of the subtle but very real impact he has on the ice.
Championship teams need skill. They also need weight, pressure, and players willing to do the punishing work between the dots. Nichushkin thrives in that environment.
Beyond systems and analytics, there’s also the human element — something Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now highlighted when discussing Nichushkin’s relationship with goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.
Deen reported that Nichushkin has opened up socially since Blackwood’s arrival in Denver, with the two routinely seeing each other postgame and building a genuine bond as locker room teammates. For a player long viewed as quiet and reserved, that growth matters.
Blackwood has been open about how the relationship started early — the two “just started chatting,” Blackwood told Deen — and it evolved naturally from there. It’s more than casual camaraderie. That’s chemistry. That’s trust. That’s accountability.
All of those things matter.
There’s also broader context. Blackwood signed a long-term deal in December and appears fully invested — and happy — in Colorado. Stability in net has been a storyline for this franchise, and the organization finally has it.
A healthy, confident Nichushkin playing in front of him — blocking lanes, winning board battles, applying relentless forecheck pressure — directly supports that stability. Goaltenders benefit immensely from predictable, committed defensive play in front of them. Nichushkin provides exactly that.
Trading him now would not be a simple cap maneuver. It would send a message through the locker room. And for a team capable of winning another Stanley Cup this season, disrupting that chemistry carries real risk.
The deadline is approaching fast. If the Avalanche believe they need another layer to push them over the top, the focus should be on adding — not subtracting the subtle glue that helps hold a contender together.
Valeri Nichushkin may not always dominate the stat sheet. But his impact on this team, stylistically and culturally, is undeniable.
Trading him should not be the answer.