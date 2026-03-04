Don't Trade Valeri Nichushkin

Nichushkin, who turns 31 this week, has been a foundational piece of Colorado’s identity for years. At his peak, he was one of the NHL’s most dangerous two-way power forwards — a force on the forecheck, a puck-possession driver, and a relentless net-front presence. During Colorado’s Stanley Cup run, he was indispensable. Nichushkin posted nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 20 games and even played through a broken foot in the Cup-clinching game.