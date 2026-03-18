Duchene Doesn’t Regret Leaving Colorado, But Cherished His Time in Denver

DENVER — Two decades after his highly controversial departure from the Detroit Red Wings, Sergei Fedorov stood on the podium at his jersey retirement ceremony and openly admitted that the way he handled his exit was "a huge mistake."
At the ceremony, Fedorov hinted that his perspective had shifted since leaving the Red Wings, the team with which he won three Stanley Cups. He credited his personal life for grounding him, saying that meeting the love of his life, Corinna, helped reshape his outlook. Today, the couple shares two children: a daughter, Aleksandra, and a son, Viktor.
Matt Duchene may not command the same legendary status as Fedorov, but for the Colorado Avalanche, he was undeniably a cornerstone of the franchise’s modern era. Drafted third overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Duchene spent more than eight seasons with the Avs, producing some of the most memorable years of his career.
His best season came in 2013–14, when he recorded 23 goals and 47 assists in 71 games. He followed that with a career-high 30 goals the following year, though by his final full-time campaign with the team, his production had dipped to 18 goals, 23 assists, and 41 points.
Nearly a decade has passed since Duchene was traded to the Ottawa Senators as part of a three-way deal that also involved the Nashville Predators. Colorado received a substantial return, including then-rookie defenseman Samuel Girard, forward prospect Vladislav Kamenev, and a second-round pick from Nashville, along with center Shane Bowers (a 2017 first-round selection), goalie Andrew Hammond, and both a first- and third-round pick from Ottawa.
Duchene had been on the block for some time after requesting a trade from the Avalanche the previous year. While he clearly showed frustration at still being in Colorado at the start of the 2017–18 season, he reported to camp and worked hard—though his expressions betrayed a player ready to move on.
Since the trade, Duchene has played for three other NHL organizations, landing with the Dallas Stars in the 2023–24 campaign. Despite appearing in 69 career playoff games, a Stanley Cup has eluded him—unlike several Avalanche teammates who stayed in Denver long enough to hoist the trophy in 2022.
Like Fedorov, Duchene is now a devoted family man. He is married to his wife, Ashley, and together they have three children: a son, Beau, and two daughters, Jayme and Ellie.
After some light-hearted clarification from The Hockey News about how having a family can change your perspective, Duchene was asked if there was anything he would have done differently regarding his departure from the Avalanche.
Being the straightforward person that he is, Duchene said he had no regrets with the way he handled things.
"No," Duchene said. "I think at that point in my career, it was best for me to (move on). Obviously, it was one of the hardest things I've ever done; I grew up idolizing this team. When you have to ask your hero for a trade, it's tough.
"That's a part of my history playing for this team that I'm super proud of and it's amazing that I got to live that childhood dream...I wanted a new opportunity and I felt like I needed it personally and it was nothing personal against (anyone). I think I handled it fine; I showed up to camp; I worked hard; I played hard; I played well."
Duchene led the Stars in points last season with 82, tallying 30 goals and 52 assists. His numbers are a bit down this year due to an early-season injury, but through 42 games, he has posted 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points.
Tonight’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena carries high stakes. The Central Division is red-hot, and this game could go a long way in determining not only the division champion but also a frontrunner for the Presidents’ Trophy. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. local time.