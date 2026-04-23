Eagles Blank Gulls 3–0 Behind Miner Shutout In Game 1 Calder Cup Opener

Trent Miner delivered an 18-save shutout as the Colorado Eagles leaned on discipline, structure, and timely execution to take a 3–0 Game 1 win over the San Diego Gulls in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Colorado Eagles didn’t just open their playoff run with a win—they imposed their identity from the first puck drop, grinding out a composed 3–0 victory over the San Diego Gulls at Blue Arena.
First Period
The opening frame felt more like a chess match than a playoff opener, with neither side willing to concede much space or rhythm early on. San Diego clamped down defensively, limiting Colorado to just three shots through the first eight minutes, while the Eagles matched that intensity by suffocating the Gulls’ attack and allowing only a single look on goal in the same stretch.
Momentum was nearly nonexistent until Keaton Middleton was sent off for roughing, briefly opening the ice into a 4-on-4 situation after Nathan Gaucher joined him in the box. Even then, neither team could capitalize on the extra room.
The breakthrough finally came on Colorado’s first power play of the postseason. A late-zone sequence saw T.J. Hughes throw a puck toward the net that created chaos in front, and T.J. Tynan pounced, lunging into the play to help push the Eagles into a 1–0 lead they carried to the intermission.
Second Period
The middle frame started with a brief return to even terms after coincidental minors to Roger McQueen and Middleton, but Colorado wasted little time stretching the game in their favor.
Tristen Nielsen flipped the script with a moment of instinct and speed—picking off a rebound deep in his own zone before bursting through the neutral zone and driving the middle lane. From the slot, he lifted a backhand past Damian Clara, giving the Eagles a 2–0 cushion and forcing San Diego onto its heels.
The Gulls nearly swung momentum back on a Colorado power play when a turnover led to a shorthanded breakaway, resulting in a heavy collision that sent Trent Miner tumbling in a tense moment for the home bench. He stayed in the game, but the sequence briefly energized San Diego.
Colorado had chances to extend the lead on the man advantage later in the period but couldn’t convert, while the Gulls tightened defensively to keep things within reach. Still, the Eagles controlled the pace enough to carry a 2–0 lead into the third.
Third Period
If San Diego hoped for a push, Colorado never allowed it to materialize.
The Eagles came out assertive, spending the opening minutes in the offensive zone and forcing the Gulls to defend in layers. Chase Bradley nearly broke the game open on a clean breakaway up the middle, only to watch the puck trickle inches wide of the line in one of the night’s closest calls.
From there, Colorado leaned on structure rather than chaos—closing lanes, managing possession, and steadily draining life out of San Diego’s attempts to rally. The Gulls never truly cracked the Eagles’ defensive shell.
With the game winding down, Taylor Makar sealed it with an empty-net finish in the final minute, putting a bow on a composed and methodical 3–0 performance.
Takeaways
This was a win built less on flash and more on discipline. Colorado killed both San Diego power plays without real danger and, for once, got meaningful production from their own special teams when it mattered.
The power play goal from Tynan set the tone, but just as important was the Eagles’ ability to stay structurally sound after it. They didn’t chase the game or open themselves up—they controlled it.
Trent Miner’s 18-save shutout marked his first Calder Cup playoff clean sheet, and it came in a game where he rarely had the luxury of rhythm, only readiness.
What's Next
The Eagles return to Blue Arena on Friday night for Game 2, where they can take a commanding series lead in the best-of-three matchup. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV via FloHockey.com.