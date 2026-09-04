Fabian Lysell Has Everything He Needs To Break Out In Colorado

Fabian Lysell has the talent to become an impact player for the Avalanche, but his success in Colorado may ultimately come down to whether he can get out of his own way.
The only person standing in the way of Fabian Lysell is himself.
In late June, the former first-round pick was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ivan Ivan.
Lysell was selected 21st overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, but he hasn't blossomed into the player Boston thought he would become. If he had been a second- or third-round pick, perhaps we'd look at his career a little differently.
But Lysell isn't a bad player.
Far from it. He's an underrated weapon with excellent skating ability, strong puck-handling skills and a wicked release. His biggest issue, as has been well documented, has been maturity.
And sometimes, a change of scenery is exactly what a player needs.
The split between Lysell and Boston appeared to be mutual. The Bruins were ready to move on, while Lysell needed a fresh start. That's simply how professional sports works sometimes. Whether it's a change in an auto racing team, a new boxing trainer, a coaching change or a player finding a new organization, sometimes there's just a better fit somewhere else.
Lysell could have found that fit in Colorado.
A Culture Built On Leadership
The Avalanche place a huge emphasis on professionalism and leadership from the top down, from general manager Joe Sakic and the coaching staff to the players and everyone working behind the scenes. Captain Gabriel Landeskog sets the tone, and there's a strong sense of accountability throughout the organization.
That's one thing I've noticed about Colorado: there's always support.
If you have their back, they'll have yours. Everyone holds each other accountable, and that kind of environment could be exactly what Lysell needs.
After what he experienced in Boston, a fresh start in an organization built around that kind of culture could be a breath of fresh air.
The Hockey News documented earlier this offseason how Landeskog has been working one-on-one with T.J. Hughes, who signed with the Avalanche late last season after a standout career at the University of Michigan. Hughes also played well with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.
That kind of mentorship could benefit Lysell, too.
There's still plenty of untapped potential there.
The Talent Is Still There
The Avalanche have moved on from another reclamation project this offseason in Valeri Nichushkin, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in June. Nichushkin helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022 and became an important part of that championship team.
Now, Lysell has an opportunity to become another player who makes a difference when it matters most.
Every team in a championship window needs a breakout player. Someone who can step into a bigger role and give the lineup something it didn't have before.
Lysell has the talent to be that player.
Now, it's about keeping his head in the right place.
This is a one-year, two-way, prove-it contract. If I had to make a prediction, I'd bet on him proving it.
The system is right. The leadership is there. The organization is strong. And from everything we've seen coming out of camp, Lysell appears to be off to a good start.
But nothing is going to be handed to him.
T.J. Hughes is competing for a spot. Gavin Brindley wants to get back into the mix. There are only so many lineup spots available, and Lysell will have to earn one of them.
It won't be easy.
Who Wants It More?
In fact, the biggest storyline entering the season might not be Cale Makar's new contract or how Colorado's established stars look.
It could be the players fighting for those final few spots in the lineup.
That's where the real competition will be.
Lysell has the skill. He has the skating. He has the shot. And now, he has a fresh opportunity with an organization that believes in giving its players the support they need to succeed.
But ultimately, the Avalanche can't do the work for him.
The only person standing in Lysell's way is Lysell.
It's going to be dog-eat-dog.
The question is simple:
Who wants it more?