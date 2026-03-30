Familiar Faces, High Stakes as Avalanche Meet Flames

The Colorado Avalanche open a pivotal final stretch of the season against the Calgary Flames, with playoff positioning, red-hot special teams, and emotional reunions all adding weight to a high-stakes matchup.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche open a pivotal final stretch Monday night against the Calgary Flames, with playoff positioning tightening and little margin for error.
The Avalanche enter a critical stretch of their season, beginning their final 10 games with this matchup against Calgary. Every point carries added weight—and this three-game season series could prove pivotal. The teams will meet again in Denver on April 9 before closing out their regular-season meetings in Calgary on April 14.
Colorado comes into the contest looking to rebound from a 4–2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena on Saturday.
Despite the defeat, there were notable moments. Cale Makar reached a major milestone, recording his 500th career NHL point with an assist—further cementing his place among the league’s elite defensemen.
Goals from Brock Nelson and Parker Kelly kept the Avalanche within reach, but Winnipeg pulled away late with a third-period surge, including an empty-netter from Kyle Connor.
Star Power Driving Colorado
Even in the loss, Colorado’s offensive firepower remains undeniable—largely driven by Nathan MacKinnon. The superstar center continues to lead the NHL in goals with 48 while sitting near the top of the league in both points and assists. Alongside him, Makar’s production from the blue line remains among the best in hockey, and Martin Necas has emerged as another key contributor, ranking among the league’s top scorers.
It will mark Nazem Kadri’s first game against Calgary since being traded on March 6. On the other side, Victor Olofsson will face Colorado for the first time since being dealt to Calgary as part of that same trade, giving both teams a firsthand look at familiar faces in new roles.
Historically, the Avalanche have held the edge in this matchup, posting a 66-54-8-6 record over 134 regular-season meetings. The two teams have only met once in the playoffs, when Colorado defeated Calgary in five games during the 2019 Western Conference First Round.
Flames Finding Their Offense
The Flames, meanwhile, enter Monday’s game riding momentum after a dominant 7–3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Calgary erupted offensively, scoring seven goals from seven different players in a balanced attack. Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee helped set the tone early, while contributions continued throughout the lineup, including tallies from Morgan Frost and Ryan Strome.
Calgary’s offense has been more by committee this season. Mikael Backlund leads the team in points and assists, while Frost paces the club in goals. Coronato has also been a steady presence, ranking near the top of the roster in multiple offensive categories.
Special Teams Could Be The Difference
Special teams could end up swinging this game. Colorado’s power play has found a real rhythm lately, clicking at 26.7 percent since early March—one of the hottest stretches in the league. But what’s been even more impressive is their work on the penalty kill, shutting things down at a 95 percent success rate. It’s the kind of efficiency that not only keeps opponents off the board, but can completely shift momentum when the game tightens up.
For Colorado, it usually starts with MacKinnon, who’s made a habit of stepping up against Calgary over the years. But it’s not just him—Makar and Necas have also found ways to make an impact in this matchup, giving the Avalanche multiple threats who can tilt the game offensively.
Necas has been particularly explosive since the Olympic break, tallying 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 17 games.
The Avalanche are fighting to lock in momentum and sharpen their game for the postseason, while the Flames are pushing to close their season with purpose and pride. Layer in the emotion of familiar faces meeting again, and this becomes more than just another game—it’s a high-stakes clash with edge, intensity, and something to prove on both sides.