Familiar Faces, High Stakes as Avalanche Meet Flames

Special teams could end up swinging this game. Colorado’s power play has found a real rhythm lately, clicking at 26.7 percent since early March—one of the hottest stretches in the league. But what’s been even more impressive is their work on the penalty kill, shutting things down at a 95 percent success rate. It’s the kind of efficiency that not only keeps opponents off the board, but can completely shift momentum when the game tightens up.