Fedor Svechkov Is Finding His Place In Colorado — And Bringing Plenty Of Personality With Him

Fedor Svechkov is finding his footing in Colorado, embracing his new surroundings and preparing for an opportunity to carve out a role with the Avalanche.
DENVER — Fedor Svechkov is known for finding shooting lanes from just about anywhere on the ice. Apparently, that ability extends beyond his wrist shot.
His sense of humor can come from just as many unexpected angles, as he showed when asked a simple question about his transition to Colorado.
Who has helped him most with the move?
“My moving company,” Svechkov said with a laugh, before adding, “Erin, my wife.”
The 23-year-old was acquired by the Avalanche in an offseason trade with the Nashville Predators that sent Jack Drury and Zachary L’Heureux to Colorado. The Avalanche also received Svechkov, while sending Chase Bradley and a 2029 third-round pick to Nashville.
Now, Svechkov is getting comfortable in a new organization while also figuring out what Colorado will feel like as home.
Compared to Nashville, he said Colorado has a different feel. The mountains are an obvious change, but he has also noticed how much people here embrace an active lifestyle.
“Everybody loves sports here,” Svechkov said. “Everybody is riding around, walking with their dogs, (riding their) bikes. A little more healthy area.”
There has also been a familiar piece of home waiting for him in Colorado.
Svechkov said he has enjoyed discovering the Russian community in Denver, where he has found several Russian stores and a small café. After spending the last few years in Nashville, finding places that remind him of home has been a welcome part of getting settled in Colorado.
“There's a bigger Russian community in Denver than Nashville,” he added.
Then there is the weather.
Growing up in Russia, Svechkov is certainly no stranger to cold temperatures. But he has yet to experience a Colorado winter, leaving him curious about what awaits him when the temperature drops.
“I haven't been here in the winter,” Svechkov said. “In Russia, I just had four seasons. Good summer, good winter. Here, I don't know. Guys told me that on Christmas last year, they didn't see the snow, so it's kind of weird for me.”
The hockey side of the transition has been just as important.
Svechkov is still learning the Avalanche's system and getting to know the players around him. Rather than trying to make a big deal out of the adjustment, he said he has simply enjoyed the process.
“Just enjoying the process, just all over, finding guys around, just enjoying the atmosphere in the group,” Svechkov said.
One of the players who has already made an impression is Brent Burns.
Svechkov didn't need much time to come up with what he likes about the veteran defenseman.
“Oh, he's just such a funny guy,” he said. “He’s nice to be around.”
That kind of atmosphere can make a transition easier, but eventually the focus shifts from getting comfortable to earning a place.
For Svechkov, the preseason is an opportunity to show Colorado what he can bring. His next opportunity comes Friday, when the Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. It will be Colorado's third of four preseason matchups, giving Svechkov another chance to make his case before the regular season arrives.
"Just trying to do my best every game and trying to be on the line to make a place and be, like, competitive, hard guy, you know? Something we recognize.”
He isn't trying to reinvent himself. He wants to play his game, compete and make it difficult for the Avalanche to leave him out of the lineup.
With the regular season approaching, Svechkov also has a few more specific goals in mind.
“Get some confidence before the season starts, obviously, playing hard hockey, and hopefully score a couple.”
For now, there is still plenty for Svechkov to learn about his new surroundings. He's learning the system, getting to know his teammates and finding pieces of home in Denver as he settles into his new city and a new chapter with the Avalanche.
But the transition is underway.
Svechkov enters Colorado coming off a 70-game season with Nashville in which he recorded four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. If his skillset is any indication, the Avalanche may have added a player capable of bringing more than just production to the lineup.
He still has to earn his place, though, but Svechkov's combination of competitiveness, versatility and willingness to do the little things could give Colorado another intriguing piece as it looks to replace what it lost with Drury's departure.