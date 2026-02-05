For Brock Nelson, The Olympics Are a Family Affair

DENVER — If you had no idea who Brock Nelson was, you might assume he was a spokesperson for the local fire department — calm, cool, collected, and always knowing exactly what to say.
Instead, Nelson is a professional hockey player — and a damn good one at that.
The 34-year-old forward scored 12 goals in the month of January, finishing second in the NHL behind Montreal’s Cole Caufield. Nelson has been on an absolute tear over the past several months. Since December 2, he has recorded 20 goals and 12 assists for 32 points, and for the season he is on pace for a career-high 43 goals, along with 30 assists for 73 points.
Not bad for a player who some expected to be gasping and wheezing at this stage of the season — let alone earning a selection to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.
But for Nelson, the moment is about much more than hockey, and even more than the country he will represent. It is about sharing the experience with his wife and children — a family that could very well produce future Olympians of its own. They certainly have the lineage to support it.
Nelson’s roots in Olympic hockey run deep. His uncle, Dave Christian, won gold with the legendary 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team in Lake Placid. The family legacy extends even further: his grandfather, Bill Christian, and great-uncle, Roger Christian, helped the United States capture gold at the 1960 Winter Games in Squaw Valley. Another relative, Gord Christian, earned a silver medal at the 1956 Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
We asked Nelson whether he had been in touch with his extended family since the announcement, and what advice they have shared as he prepares for the Olympics.
“Yeah, I talked to my grandpa (Bill) a couple times. He still checks in just for every game here,” Nelson told The Hockey News. “He wishes me luck, gives me messages post-game. I’ll probably give him a call before I go over.”
Nelson expects Christian to make the trip to Italy, though he is unsure whether his grandfather will be able to attend the preliminary round.
“I don’t know if he’s going to make it early on,” he admitted. “Maybe (he will) consider coming later on.”
Uncle Dave has also made his presence felt.
“My uncle sent me something in the mail. I think (the package is meant to be opened) closer to the time. I think my wife (Karley) and him kind of coordinated something. So, a message from him, which will be fun.”
The timing could not be more fitting. Just over a week ago, Netflix released a documentary on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team titled Miracle: The Boys of ’80. Nelson said he is looking forward to watching it.
“I actually saw that documentary (was released). I’m going to try and tune into that just to kind of see and relive that, just for some emotions and excitement.
“The entire family — from my mom, siblings, everyone — I’m extremely grateful for everything they’ve done for me, and they’re a huge part of why I’m here today.”
Nelson’s wife, Karley, was also an accomplished athlete in her own right, competing for the University of Wisconsin’s women’s hockey team. It is safe to say that sports — and more specifically, hockey — are at the core of the Nelson family.
