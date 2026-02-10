For Sidney Crosby, Olympic Gold Is About More Than Legacy

Now, with the possibility that this could be his final appearance on the Olympic stage, Crosby comes across as more reflective than ever. He speaks with appreciation — not only for the opportunity to still be here, but for the fact that he is still regarded as one of the world’s elite players. He is quick to praise his younger teammates, seeing flashes of his younger self in them: hungry, driven, and eager to test themselves in front of the entire world. He has been in their skates before, and he knows exactly how much a gold medal would mean to them and their families.