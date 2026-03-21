Former Av Breaks Through in Win Marred by Ugly Hit

Former Colorado Avalanche forward Victor Olofsson finally broke through in emphatic fashion Friday night, scoring his first goal as a member of the Calgary Flames in a commanding 4–1 victory over the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Acquired by Calgary in a March 6 trade with Colorado, Olofsson had been generating chances but searching for a finish, entering the night with just a single assist through his first six appearances in red. That changed in a flash, as the winger unleashed a signature one-timer—decisive, clean, and long overdue—to open his account with his new club.
“I’ve had a lot of good looks, and I haven’t been able to find the net until tonight, so it was nice to get that one, for sure,” Olofsson said. “I’m really excited being here, and I’ve just got to try to get everything going as fast as I can. They’ve welcomed me very nicely here, so I’m enjoying my time here.
“It’s been a little bit different, but I’m learning every game, and there’s always situations that come up and things that I’ve definitely got to do better, but I feel like I’m learning and getting better every game.”
Olofsson’s breakthrough goal added to a balanced offensive effort from Calgary, with Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, and Matt Coronato each finding the back of the net. Blake Coleman contributed a pair of assists, driving play with his trademark energy, while goaltender Dustin Wolf turned aside 24 shots to secure the win.
The victory pushes the Flames to 28-34-7 on the season and marks their second straight win to open a critical six-game homestand—momentum fueled in part by a former Avalanche forward beginning to find his scoring touch once again.
A. J. Greer accounted for the lone tally for the Florida Panthers, who fell to 34-32-3 and wrapped up a difficult road trip with their third loss in four games. In net, Daniil Tarasov was sharp despite the result, turning aside 32 shots to keep Florida within striking distance.
Greer briefly gave the Panthers life early in the third period, snapping a precise wrist shot from the left circle over Dustin Wolf’s glove at 4:17 to cut the deficit to 2–1. Any momentum that goal created, however, was quickly erased by a reckless and costly sequence.
Midway through the period, Connor Zary was first impeded on a hook before being driven dangerously headfirst into the boards by Greer at 11:14. The Calgary forward immediately exited the game, while Greer was assessed a minor penalty for hooking, a five-minute major for interference, and a 10-minute game misconduct.
The play was both avoidable and alarming—Greer had ample time to disengage but instead followed through with force, resulting in a dangerous outcome. The incident is almost certain to draw scrutiny from the NHL Department of Player Safety, which is already under intense criticism following its recent handling of the Radko Gudas–Auston Matthews incident.
“He’s moving around,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said of Zary after the game. “He’s fine and all that stuff, but I don’t really have a real indication of what it is yet.”
But for Olofsson, he's had a solid past few games even if it hasn't shown up on the scoresheet. He has two points in seven games since being acquired by the Flames.